Today’s Headlines: Protest rocks Kano, DHQ warns coup promoters, 4,387 died from road accidents in 6 months – FRSC

Protest rocks Kano, DHQ warns coup promoters

Anger over the planned military action against Niger Republic coup plotters took a disturbing dimension as the Nigerian Embassy in Niamey, the capital of Niger, was attacked by Nigerien protesters, who besieged the facility.

Source: Vanguard

The angry protesters stormed the embassy located at Boulevard des Ambassades in protest against Nigeria’s role in the proposed kinetic action by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bouzum. This happened just as scores took to the streets of Kano to kick against the mission, which has been largely opposed by most Nigerians.

The Kano protesters, who displayed Nigerien flags and placards in solidarity, chanted anti-military action songs as they walked around the metropolis. Some of the placards read: ‘War against Niger is injustice’. ‘It is the handiwork of America’. ‘It is the handiwork of Westerners’. ‘It is Islam that we want’. ‘It is justice that we want’. ‘Niger is ours’”.

4,387 persons died from road accidents in 6 months – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 4,387 people were killed in road traffic crashes across the 36 States and the FCT from January to June 2023.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

According to NAN, the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Mr Bisi Kazeem said this on Sunday in an interview. He explained that the accidents occurred due to night trips, untrained drivers, fatigue, route violation, and other causes. He frowned at the inability of drivers in Nigeria to meet up with basic standards before hitting the road.

As a solution, he added that FRSC was engaging truck owners and drivers on the need for a functional onboard camera for round-the-clock monitoring of the activities. “From January to June, a total of 4,387 people were killed due to road traffic crashes. The Corps also recorded 14,108 injuries from the crashes within the same period”, he said.

Kaduna Health Insurance Scheme Impacts 79,000 Pregnant Women, Children—Dep. Gov.

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe says the health insurance scheme in the state has impacted 79,000 pregnant women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Source: Leadership

Balarabe stated this in her keynote address at a two-day engagement meeting with the state’s 23 local government chairmen on health financing and leadership held in Abuja yesterday. She said the strength of the Kaduna Contributory Health Management Agency lies in the formal sector with 98% of the sector enrolled in the scheme, while highlighting improvements in service delivery with significant benefits recorded for maternal mortality rates in the state.

She said; “Already, reports reaching us from the public facility indicate improvement in service delivery with significant gains recorded for maternal and mortality rates in the state. I also understand that 79,000 vulnerable groups including pregnant women and children have been impacted by this scheme in the state.

Uzodimma unveils woman as running mate

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Saturday unveiled Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

Source: Punch papers

Uzodimma who unveiled Ekomaru at a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress held in Owerri, said that he had done well to deserve a reelection. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, disclosed that the choice of Ekomaru as the governor’s running mate was to add value to his ambition to rule the state for another four years.

The statement read partly, “We have kept faith with Imo people on our promises. We have laid the solid foundation for growth in all sectors of the economy and we shall consolidate on them to deliver an industrial, prosperous, and safe Imo state in the coming years.”

