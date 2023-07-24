Today’s Headlines: Protest: Obaseki can’t determine fuel price, says aide;Reps Will Respond To Nigerians Needs—Speaker Abbas

Obaseki Can’t Determine Fuel Price–Osagie

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki cannot determine fuel pump prices in the state, urging the citizens to hold the Federal Government responsible for the hardship faced by the people.

Osagie said this when he addressed a group of protesters made up of civil society organisations and activists who were at the Government House, Benin City, to lament the high cost of petroleum products which has affected the cost of living, inflicting hardship and suffering on the people.

The media aide said the governor cannot change the price of fuel or fix federal roads when such monies will not be repaid to the state to execute its own road projects, urging the protesters to channel their energies to calling on the Federal Government to awaken to its responsibilities.

He said, “We have challenges with the Edo State roads that is why it will be difficult for us to take Edo people’s money to fix Federal Government roads. FG collects 54 per cent of FAAC and Local Governments and States share the rest 46 per cent. Federal Government is just one entity while States are 36.

Reps Will Respond To Nigerians Needs—Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, says the 10th Assembly is ready to urgently respond to the yearnings of Nigerians who brought them to the National Assembly.

Abbas said this at a stakeholders meeting on the 10th House of Reps Legislative Agenda in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, there is no better way to show that the 10th House of Reps is ready to respond and urgently too, to the yearnings of those who brought us to the People’s House than to do the people’s business.

He said the lawmakers had resolved to regularly consult citizens in the discharge of the mandate, adding that the current assembly was “the people’s House for the people’s Mandate”.

Nigeria Has Disappointed Africa, World—OBJ

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday, decried Nigeria’s inability to live up to expectations since it got independence about 63 years ago, stressing that the country had not only disappointed itself but also Africa and the world.

Obasanjo disclosed this while delivering the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled ‘Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,’ written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

The book was unveiled by President Bola Tinubu through his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun. The event, which was held in Abuja, witnessed a large turnout of past and current senior government officials, as former President Goodluck Jonathan and Obasanjo spoke virtually.

In his address at the programme, Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

Group Accuses Gov Of Neglecting LGs

A pro-democracy group, Centre for Human Rights and Accountability Network, has expressed deep concern that local government areas in Akwa Ibom State are not properly captured in the Arise Agenda of the governor, Pastor Umo Éno.

This is as the group called on the governor to ensure all the local governments have access to their funds as allocated to them by the Federation Account Allocation Committee and 10% of the state’s internally generated revenue as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution.

The group made the demands known in a statement issued in Uyo, by its Director, Franklyn Isong and Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Comrade Vincent Aluu, on Monday.

The group wondered why the local government tier was not properly captured in Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, adding that the rural development component of the agenda would make more meaning if the local government councils are fully incorporated.

While condemning the continued use of the “State Joint Local Government Account” by state governors, the group urged the governor to change the narrative, by ensuring that the 31 local government councils in the state are adequately funded to carry out their constitutionally assigned functions.

