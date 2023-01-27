Today’s Headlines: Protest In INEC As Workers Kick Over Mass Transfer In Rivers, PDP crisis: Those threatening to punish me will lose election-Wike Warns Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Protest In INEC As Workers Kick Over Mass Transfer In Rivers

Electoral Officers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers State, have kicked against their mass transfer barely one month to the general elections in the country.

The electoral workers claimed that the state Resident Electoral Commissioner REC, Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, rescinded their areas of operation in the state’s 23 local government areas, adding that this was not in the best interest of the state, considering the time.

Wike Warns Atiku, Ayu

Amid his face-off with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned those plotting to punish him.

Wike warned that those plotting to punish him for insisting on fairness and equity in PDP would lose the election.

ICPC Rearrests Ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday rearrested former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde.

The Spokesperson for ICPC, Mrs Azuka Ogugua in a statement said that Ojerinde was rearrested following a warrant issued by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

PDP Has No Structure To Win Elections In South/West- APC

The South-West Zonal Director, Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the All Progressive Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Alex Ajipe, has said that the opposition parties in the zone have no structure to win the next month’s election.

Ajipe told newsmen in Akure that the party will clear all the elections in the zone.

Police Appoint Former Spokesman, Frank MBA As Ogun State Commissioner, Owohunwa For Lagos

The Nigerian Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of two commissioners of police to Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

The commissioners of police concerned are; Frank Mba (Ogun) and Idowu Owohunwa (Lagos).

