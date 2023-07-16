Today’s Headlines: Prosperity For NG Guaranteed Under Tinubu –Oba Alao; Why insecurity, violence are rising – Obi

Prosperity For Nigeria Guaranteed Under Tinubu – Olugbon Of Orile-Igbo

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao has admonished Nigerians to be patient with the Bola Tinubu-led administration as it is sure to benefit everybody on the long run.

The monarch gave the admonition, weekend, while speaking to journalists, following an earlier visit to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oba Alao, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, noted that the prevailing hardship being experienced is reflective of the natural pains that precede the deserved gain for all citizens, assuring that he was confident of good times ahead.

Why insecurity, violence are rising – Obi

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria.

In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in education sector, which could have empowered the people with knowledge to be independent and confidence, and skills to compete in global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Nigerians still need your services, Tinubu, Osinbajo, Jonathan, others tell Ex-SGF

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, that Nigerians still need his services in a higher capacity.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service organised for Mustapha in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday, the president said the former SGF discomforted his family to provide effective services to the country.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, pointed out that the former SGF was not only a transparent leader but also helped to unite the country through his unbiased decisions.

He said the Mustapha should be expecting to serve Nigerians in a higher capacity in the nearest future.

Also speaking at the event, former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by Dr. Godbless Erunia, said that Mustapha was the engine room that stabilised the immediate past government.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the selfless services provided by the former SGF to ensure that the country becomes free from corruption and other issues holding it down.

Tinubu to unveil new security initiative soon — Shettima

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

President Bola Tinubu will, in the coming weeks, unveil an initiative that will address insurgency and poverty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, especially those living in the northern region.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Vice President Kashim Shettima in a chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

He said: “The President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance and the crisis we have in the northwest, which is further accentuated by poverty.

Photo credit || Google

