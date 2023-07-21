Today’s Headlines: Produce Evidence To Support Your Claim Of N22Billion Outstanding Debt From My Administration, Ikpeazu Challenges Gov. Otti, Insecurity: Tinubu Wants Military To Change Tactics

Produce Evidence To Support Your Claim Of N22Billion Outstanding Debt From My Administration, Ikpeazu Challenges Gov. Otti

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The immediate past governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has thrown an open challenge to Governor Alex Otti’s administration to produce any evidence to support its claim of a N22 billion outstanding loan liability from his (Ikpeazu) administration.

He stated that his administration did not owe any commercial bank when he left office on May 29, 2023.

According to him, the only existing liabilities are loans taken by successive administrations from the old Imo State, most of which were taken to fund critical developmental projects over the years.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Tinubu Wants Military To Change Tactics

Photos Credits: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and change tactics to effectively fight insecurity.

The President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregarded established rules of warfare.

Tinubu stated this at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in Kaduna State.

The President pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

INEC plans result management system review

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it plans to review its result management system following Nigerians’ complaints about the 2023 general elections.

The commission said its result management system had been a subject of litigation.

The INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said this during the post-election review meeting with Collation and Returning Officers on Friday in Abuja.

He stated that the commission would assess its strengths and weaknesses so that the result management system could be improved.

States To Share Palliative Using Own Register – Economic Council

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

The National Economic Council (NEC) said yesterday that subsidy palliative would be disbursed using state-generated social registers.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State announced this on Thursday during the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was flanked by his Anambra and Bauchi counterparts Charles Soludo and Bala Mohammed, respectively, as well as the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Folashodun Shonubi.

