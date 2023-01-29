Today’s Headlines: Probe Attack On Obi; SERAP Tells Buhari, I Have No Friction With Buhari-Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elections: Probe attack on Obi, SERAP tells Buhari

Photo Credit: Punch

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), “to direct the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the reported attack on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State, and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country.”

SERAP also urged Buhari to “direct Baba and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, to name and shame any politician and other perpetrators of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence, and to ensure that they are promptly brought to justice.”

SERAP urged him to “caution state governors to end reported suppression of campaigns by opposition parties within their states, and to ensure the security and safety of opposition candidates, members and supporters.”

I Have No Friction With Buhari, Says Tinubu

Photo Credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has spurned insinuations of friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

Addressing APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, Tinubu promised to tackle problems bedevilling the state and enhance agricultural productivity.

He thanked the people of Zamfara State and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the APC.

In his prepared speech which he could not read because of massive crowd, Tinubu said, “I have supported President Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office”.

Why I prefer Tinubu to Atiku — Nnamani

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said the decision of the Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party to jettison PDP’s constitutional provision which respects power rotation between the North and South was responsible for the internal wrangling within the party.

Nnamani, a PDP Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, also said the party’s lack of respect for its rules was equally responsible for his decision to support the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, on Sunday.

Nigerians suffering, extend naira swap deadline – Atiku to CBN

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has called for the extension of the January 31st deadline for the naira swap.

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor Godwin Emefiele had said the 100 days time frame from late last year was sufficient.

But the former Vice President said the people are suffering non-availability of cash, though he understands the situation was not intended.

In a video on Twitter, Atiku observed that the CBN decision to redesign the naira notes has generated wide reactions within and outside the country.

Photo Credit: Google

