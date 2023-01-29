Today’s Headlines: Probe Attack On Obi—SERAP Tells Buhari, Be Prepared For New Nigeria—Kumuyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Probe Attack On Obi—SERAP Tells Buhari

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), “to direct the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba to promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the reported attack on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State, and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment and violence across the country.”

Source: Punch paper

SERAP also urged Buhari to “direct Baba and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, to name and shame any politician and other perpetrators of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence, and to ensure that they are promptly brought to justice.”

SERAP urged him to “caution state governors to end reported suppression of campaigns by opposition parties within their states, and to ensure the security and safety of opposition candidates, members and supporters.”

Be Prepared For New Nigeria—Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has tasked youths to be prepared to build a new Nigeria.

Source: Punch paper

Kumuyi stated this on Saturday at the global youth programme, ‘IMPACT Academy with the theme, ‘Wonderfully made for excellence in continuation of the ongoing Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ tagged ‘Unforgettable encounter with the God of wonders in Asaba.

He said, “Scientists and researchers are working daily to better understand how some parts of the human body works but have not come to a conclusion in understanding why some persons are quite different from others.

Buhari tackling problems others ran from, says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), describing the latter’s support as unalloyed and enduring.

Source: Punch paper

Speaking at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday, Tinubu pledged to leverage the state’s agrarian potentials to tackle her developmental challenges.

Reading from a prepared speech, the former Lagos state governor said, “I have supported the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

Once You’re A Town Dweller, Fulani Herdsmen See You As An Enemy—Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said that Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria see all people dwelling in urban areas as part of those cheating them.

Source: Saharareporters

The controversial Islamic scholar stated this during an interview with Vanguard paper, published on Sunday. The cleric explained how Fulani herdsmen formed part of non-state actors terrorising Nigeria.

He said, “There are two types of Fulani. There are Fulani that is herdsmen. Traditionally, they inherited cattle. They will tell you ‘these cattle we inherited about five generations ago’. They have refused to educate themselves.

“They only have cattle as their capital. And there are Fulani all over the town. In fact, I don’t think there’s any tribe that has intermarried with other tribes than the Fulani. If you go to the East, you will see a Fulani-speaking Igbo. I have seen a Fulani who speaks Igbo. I have seen a Fulani who was speaking Yoruba.

One Killed As Anti-Thuggery Squad Loyal To Governor Matawalle Allegedly Attacks PDP Supporters In Zamfara, Northwest Nigeria

The Zamfara State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal has accused the state governor, Bello Matawalle of using the anti-thuggery squad to unleash mayhem in the state.

Source: Saharareporters

He accused the squad of targeting members and supporters of the opposition.

A statement issued on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital by the Dauda Lawal Media Office, alleged that the anti-thuggery unit is moving around with dangerous weapons, scouting for PDP members and supporters to attack.

