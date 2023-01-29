Today’s Headlines: Probe Attack On Obi- SERAP Tells Buhari, Accept 2023 election results n good faith – Pastor Kumuyi Advices Politicians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Probe Attack On Obi- SERAP Tells Buhari

Photo credit: channels television

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

On Monday, Obi was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina on his way to the airport. The incident has since been condemned by Nigerians and the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

(Photo credit: Google)

Kumuyi Advices Politicians

Photo credit: the nation

General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged politicians in the 2023 general elections to be civil in their campaigns and accept the election’s outcome for the country to move forward. Pastor Kumuyi, who spoke with reporters in Asaba ahead of a Deeper Christian Life Ministry programme, urged Nigerians to vote intelligently.

He said prayers alone cannot not fix the country’s woes. “We are not to just cast votes; we are choosing our leaders who will lead us. This democratic act means quite a lot; security is there, finance (economy) is there, and various other issues. This reason is why we, the voters, would decide whom we want to rule us.

I’ve Big Plan For North- Peter Obi Tells Borno Supporters

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged the electorate to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.

Speaking at a rally in Maiduguri on Saturday, Obi said that other parties had failed, making it necessary for Nigerians to try the labour party for the needed change.

﻿APC Remains Best Hope For Prosperous Nigeria- Tinubu

Photo credit: channels television

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that his party remains the best hope for a more prosperous Nigeria.

He stated this on Saturday in Gusau during the APC rally in the state capital.

Troops Eliminate Terrorists Commander, Abu

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Nigerian Army troops of tion Hadin Kai in collaboration with hybrid forces of the Civilian Joint Task Force have eliminated 32 terrorists including a top Boko Haram commander, Abu Illiya, during a raid in the terrorist camps in Konduga Local Governments of Borno State.

According to a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analysts in Lake Chad, “the troops achieved the feats during an intelligence-led aggressive fighting patrol in some identified Boko Haram hideouts in Kayamari, Habasha and Yuwe villages.

