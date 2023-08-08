Today’s Headlines: Probe Allegations I Drafted Judgement For PEPT, Fashola Petitions IG; Police Arrest Cleric, Wife, For Duping US Friend Of N105m

Fashola Petitions IG

Photo Credit: Punch

The immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has filed a formal petition to the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, seeking an urgent probe of the baseless and defamatory allegations that he was involved in drafting the judgment for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judges.

Fashola, in a petition addressed to the IG on Monday titled: RE: FALSE ALLEGATION AND CYBERSTALKING OF MR. BABATUNDE R. FASHOLA, SAN, CON BY THE TRIO OF JACKSON UDE, YORUBA SHEIKH, AND REPORTERA.NG”, by his solicitors, Priory Terrace Solicitors, urged the police chief to launch, as a matter of “urgency and seriousness” an investigation into the said malicious publications, with a bid to clearing his name and setting the records straight.

Fashola had on Monday denied the allegation, as he called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading the fake news.

Police Arrest Cleric, Wife, For Duping US Friend Of N105m

Photo Credit: Punch

A 43-year-old cleric is in the police net in Lagos for hypnotising his US-based friend to collect N105 million from the latter by false presence.

Parading the suspect before newsmen on Monday, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone-2, Mr Ali Mohammed, said the cleric also charmed his friend’s wife and three children and took them over as his own.

He said the cleric’s wife assisted her husband in the escapade.

Mohammed said aside from the money and the friend’s family, the cleric and his wife also took over five vehicles and landed property belonging to the U.S.-based friend.

He told newsmen that the suspect confessed to using spiritual means to take over his friend’s family, more than N105 million, and several landed properties in Lagos.

Nigeria Tops Global Unemployment Rating – Report

﻿Photo Credit: Vanguard

Nigeria tops in the ranking of countries with the highest rate of unemployment in the world, according to the latest statistics released by the World of Statistics.

Nigeria led with 33.3 per cent, followed by another African country, South Africa 32.9 per cent, and Iran 15.55 per cent.

According to the report, the lowest rate of unemployment were in countries like Qatar: 0.1 per cent, Cambodia: 0.36 per cent, and Niger 0.5 per cent.

But, the unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 33.30 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, According to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Policemen From Gombe Arrested For Killing Man In Port Harcourt Bar

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Two policemen serving in Gombe State have been arrested in Rivers State for killing a father of four children, Mr Peterside, in a bar in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the killer policemen were a team of special operatives sent into the state for an important operation.

It was gathered that the incident happened in lounge in Elelenwo Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

It was learned that the victim had gone to the lounge in his area alongside his three children and wife when trouble ensured at the bar.

A source said when the trouble ensued that the policemen in the lounge started shooting guns and that bullet from the gunfire picked the late Peterside.

PrinceAI (

)