Today’s Headlines: Pro-Tinubu Protesters storm National Assembly, NAF airstrikes kill 22 terrorists

Pro-Tinubu protesters storm National Assembly

Protesters in support of the fuel removal on Thursday cause a bit of disruption at the National Assembly’s main entrance popularly known as Mopol gate.

Source: Punch papers

The protesters noted that they decided to hit the street to show solidarity with the President, Bola Tinubu, over the removal of fuel subsidy. According to the protesters, the president made the right decision by removing the ‘canker worm’ that has eaten deep into the economy.

The President had during his inaugural speech on May 29, declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as the current 2023 budget he glimpsed does not contain it. On Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and other oil marketers raised the price of petrol from about N537/liter to between N617 and N630/liter.

NAF airstrikes kill 22 terrorists in Katsina

No fewer than 22 terrorists have been killed during an air operation conducted by Air Force personnel in Katsina State.

Source: Punch papers

Among those killed are foot soldiers of terrorist kingpin, Abdulkareen Lawal, popularly known as Abdulkareen Boss. Abdulkareem Boss was alleged of masterminding the killing of a Nigerian Police Area Commander in Dustin Ma on July 5, 2022.

Among those killed are foot soldiers of terrorist kingpin, Abdulkareen Lawal, popularly known as Abdulkareen Boss. Abdulkareem Boss was alleged of masterminding the killing of a Nigerian Police Area Commander in Dustin Ma on July 5, 2022.

Abdulkareem Boss with some of his foot soldiers was killed by air strikes in the Ruga forest in Katsina on August 5, 2022. A military source on Thursday, however, said the attack that resulted in the death of the terrorists was based on intelligence received by troops.

Tinubu’s SA to talk on revenue opportunities at a lecture

The new Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji, has been scheduled to address the second edition of the lecture series organized by the University of Lagos Mass Communication class of 1988, Topaz.

Source: Punch papers

This was disclosed in a statement from the organizers on Wednesday. He would speak on the theme, ‘Revenue, challenges and opportunities in Nigeria today’.

Adedeji, who was the former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Development Council, is one of the first eight special advisers recently appointed by President Tinubu. He is an accountant, corporate tax and public finance development expert. He also served as a commissioner for finance in Oyo State between 2011 and 2015.

JIFORM Names Ahmad As Speaker At Canada Summit

A Harvard scholar and United Nations Representative on Migration and Sustainability, Nermin Karin Ahmad, has been announced as a speaker at the 4th Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) Global Migration Summit in Toronto, Canada.

Source: Leadership

The summit, scheduled to take place between October 2-14, is a hybrid event with a focus on climate change, human mobility, and sustainable investment.

A statement yesterday in Abuja signed by the president of the JIFORM, Dr. Ajibola Abayomi, said that Nermin a lingua franca, an Afghanistan-American would join other esteemed speakers that included former minister of Immigration, Citizenship, and secretary of State of Canada, Gerry Weiner, now the executive director, Global Relations, Partnerships, and Customer Satisfaction, APS, Canada Startup Visas and Dr. Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, a member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee to analyze global migration.

