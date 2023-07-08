Today’s Headlines: Primate Elijah Ayodele: I never said Atiku would win presidential election, I only said he’s God’s choice; Oil price rises to $77

Primate Elijah Ayodele: I never said Atiku would win presidential election, I only said he’s God’s choice

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has denied predicting that former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar would win the February 25 presidential election.

The cleric clarified that he only stated that Atiku was God’s choice but added that Nigerians might not vote for God’s choice.

He also insisted that peace would elude the South-East of Nigeria until the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is released.

While warning Nigerians to brace up for more challenging times ahead, Primate Ayodele said the sudden removal of fuel subsidy would cause more pain and hardship to the masses.

Oil price rises to $77 a barrel

Photo Credit: The Cable

Oil prices rose marginally on Friday amid supply concerns in the global oil market.

Brent crude rose by 1.7 percent to reach $77 a barrel — the first time since May 24.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude, meanwhile, gained two percent to hit $73 a barrel.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced fresh production cuts.

I will move against Tinubu if he derails, says Fayose

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said that he will move against Bola Ahmed Tinubu if the president derails from his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Fayose said this on Thursday following his courtesy visit to Tinubu at the State House in Abuja while he also promised to support the president in his effort to salvage Nigeria.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who addressed newsmen further commented on his character consistency.

He said that, although he is known to be supporting the president, he would, however, not hesitate to attack him if he is found wanting in his promises to Nigerians.

“I want to say to you that Nigerians know me very well when President Buhari was to come. From day one, I made it very clear that the President will not do well,” Fayose said.

“I did not hide, I was open to it and I said it repeatedly. May I say to you, ladies and gentlemen of the press, let me tell you, if Asiwaju turns back on his promise, all he said when he was campaigning, I will be the first to talk.

Tinubu Told Not To Negotiate With Terrorists

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists; Though Some Of Them Were Contracted To Help APC Win 2015 Elections – Middle-Belt, Northern Leaders Warn Tinubu

Middle-Belt and Northern leaders have rejected a call by a former governor of Zamfara State, Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country.

In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

Speaking with Vanguard, President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue State, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “There is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and terrorists. These were people who were brought into this country from parts of West Africa to prosecute elections for some persons in 2015. After they won their elections they failed to keep to the agreement they entered with the criminals and that is why they took to banditry and terrorism and tormenting the North. Those who brought them into the country know themselves. They should be made to go and clean up the mess they created for Nigerians.

Photo credit || Google

