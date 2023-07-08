Today’s Headlines: Primate Elijah Ayodele: I never said Atiku would win presidential election, I only said he’s God’s choice, Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan Others Storm Ekiti For Afe Babalola’s 60th Anniversary

I Never Said Atiku Would Win Presidential Election_Ayodele

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has denied predicting that former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar would win the February 25 presidential election.

The cleric clarified that he only stated that Atiku was God’s choice but added that Nigerians might not vote for God’s choice.

He also insisted that peace would elude the South-East of Nigeria until the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is released.

While warning Nigerians to brace up for more challenging times ahead, Primate Ayodele said the sudden removal of fuel subsidy would cause more pain and hardship to the masses.

Obasanjo, CJN, Sultan Others Storm Ekiti For Afe Babalola’s 60th Anniversary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, are among dignitaries scheduled to converge on Ado-Ekiti next Monday to celebrate the 60th Call to Bar anniversary of a legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event, include the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto State, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, among others.

Afe Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University and Vanguard Columnist, was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales on July 9, 1963.

Rivers APC pressures Tinubu to reject Wike

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to antics by some people to force former governor Nyisom Wike to hijack the party in the state. The party said recognising Wike would undermine the loyalty of party members, who had kept faith with the APC.

In an open letter to President Tinubu, dated 6th July, and sighted by newsmen in the State House, Abuja, Friday, the Rivers state branch of the APC also called on the President to reject former governor Wike’s overtures to stealthily foist himself on the party in order to take control of its structures in the state.

The letter signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Darlington Nwauju, warned President Tinubu to be wary of Wike and his cohorts, saying the former governor’s claims of working to favour the party now will only undermine loyal and dedicated APC members and other stakeholders.

Gov Dauda constitutes 8-man committee to end perennial water scarcity in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has reiterated his promise to end the perennial water scarcity in the state.

He spoke while inaugurating an eight-man Restoration Advisory Committee that would provide a final solution to the water problem across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Broadcast Media, Press and Public Affairs, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura.

The statement stated that the Governor inaugurated committee at the conference Hall of Government House in Gusau.

He said that the decision to establish the committee was out of his administration’s careful determination to effectively address the persistent water supply problem.

