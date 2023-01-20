Today’s Headlines: Primate Ayodele Seeks Election Postponement, Backs Restructuring, Keyamo Demands Atiku’s Prosecution

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Primate Ayodele Seeks Election Postponement, Backs Restructuring

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advanced reasons why the Independent National Electoral Commission should postpone next month’s general election.

Source: Punch paper

In a statement on Friday by the clergyman’s Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele claimed that some unnamed persons have put plans into motion to sabotage the election if it holds on February 25, 2023.

He said the electoral umpire must postpone the election to a later date to ensure a fair, credible, and violence-free exercise.

Keyamo Demands Atiku’s Prosecution

The Spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo, has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking the arrest of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Punch paper

Keyamo is also asking the Federal High Court to compel the anti-graft agencies to investigate the recent allegations made against Atiku and prosecute him.

He joined the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission and Code of Conduct Bureau in the suit after the 72-hour ultimatum he gave in a letter dated January 16, addressed to the chairman of EFCC, ICPC and CCB elapsed.

Obi never allowed Labour Party campaign freely when he was Anambra governor – Soludo

Peter Obi never allowed Labour Party to campaign freely in Anambra when he was governor of the state, says Prof. Charles Soludo.

Source: PM

Soludo, current Anambra State Governor in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, was reacting to complain and pettiness from Obi’s camp that their billboards were being pulled down in Anambra State by his government.

He said he had allowed Obi to use the government house for his campaign without charging him a penny on two occasions.

Elections: National Peace Committee, INEC, Candidates Meet Over Accord Violations

As campaigns ramp up towards the forthcoming general elections, the National Peace Committee (NPC) is meeting with some presidential candidates and other stakeholders on breaches to the Peace Accord signed in September 2022.

Source: Channels TV

In attendance are the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore; as well as the vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

Also present are the Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); Secretary, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Akpabio wins APC senatorial ticket in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday restored former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godwin Akpabio as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

Source: Daily Post

The Court of Appeal judgment delivered on November 14, 2022, which voided his candidacy was voided and set aside.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the apex court upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which in September last year granted a verdict in favour of the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

