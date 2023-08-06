Today’s Headlines: Pressure Mounts On Niger Coup Leaders As Deadline Nears, Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

Pressure Mounts On Niger Coup Leaders As Deadline Nears

Photo credit: channels television

Pressure mounted Saturday on the leaders of a coup in Niger on the eve of a deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.

Former colonial power France, with which the junta broke military ties shortly after taking power on July 26, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the Sunday deadline expired.

“The future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake,” the office of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said after she held talks in Paris with Niger’s prime minister, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou.

(Photo credit: Google)

Atiku, PDP Govs, Party Leaders In Abuja

Photo credit: channels television

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governors’ Forum; the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and its flag bearer for the 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar; on Saturday, met at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting.

PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; as well as other party stakeholders were present at the meeting. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed; were at the meeting.

Tribunal Upholds Adebule’s Election As Lagos West Senator

photo credit: the nation

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Lagos has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s petition seeking to nullify the victory of Senator Adebule Idiat Oluranti in the February 25 senatorial election.

A three-man panel of the Tribunal in a unanimous decision upheld Dr. Oluranti’s argument that the 1st and 2nd petitioners – Segun Adewale and the PDP – abandoned their petition.

The panel comprised Justice Ashua Ewah (Chairman), Justice Abdullahi Ozegya and Justice M. A. Sambo.

Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Grills Ogun Government Secretary, SSG Over Allegations Of Fraud

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services has invited and interrogated the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, over recent allegations of fraud levelled against him.

A source from the DSS who craved anonymity told PUNCH that the invitation and subsequent interrogation were a result of the allegations levelled against him.

The source added that the interrogation took place at the Ogun State Command Headquarters of the DSS, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday, at 6:55 pm.

