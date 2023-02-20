Today’s Headlines: Presidential poll: Tinubu Will Win in 24 States-SWAGA, Jonathan Became President Unprepared-Kukah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu (SWAGA), has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would win with landslide in more than 24 states in February 25 election.

SWAGA National Chairman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who stated this at the flag-off of the door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday added that Tinubu would come second in the states he would not win.

He said: “By my analysis and calculation, he will win the poll. I have traversed the length and breadth of this country in the course of this campaign, and I have contacts all over the place, I am very optimistic that Asiwaju will win over 24 states, and the other ones where he is not winning outright, he will come second with over 25 per cent.”

Buhari, Jonathan, others became president unprepared – Kukah.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, among others that led Nigeria, became presidents unprepared.

According to the bishop, no President or Head of State in the history of Nigeria ever came prepared for the job of the number one citizen of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, in a broadcast aired Sunday night, Kukah said, “You can go all the way down in Nigeria, you’re not going to find one single person who has been President or Head of State in Nigeria that came prepared for the job.”

Afenifere youth wing endorses Obi, claims equity, justice.

Afenifere National Youth Council (ANYC), yesterday, endorsed the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for President in the forthcoming general election, while calling on other Yoruba to vote for him.

The National President of the group, Eniola Ojajuni, who spoke at a meeting in Lagos, said it was the turn of the Southeast to produce the president, given that the North, Southwest and South have had a shot.

According to him, Obi became ANYC’s choice because of his antecedent and clean records of uprightness and character when he was governor of Anambra State.

He said: “We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing. It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land, and today, we officially announced Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Datti, as our sole candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

Police nab 15 for attacking Akwa Ibom banks.﻿

The Akwa Ibom State Police command said it has arrested 15 persons in connection with attacks on some commercial banks in the Oron Local Government Area of the state.

Angry customers had in a bid to express their resentment over the scarcity of naira notes on Friday destroyed facilities in some bank branches.

Sources from the area revealed that property of no fewer than three banks located along Oron Road and a cold room were destroyed during the riot.

One of the sources said, “There is fear in Oron that banks may not open on Monday. It is being speculated on a WhatsApp platform that the banks have directed their staff members not to come to work because of the attack on their facility last Friday.

