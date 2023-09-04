Today’s Headlines: Presidential Poll: Obi, Atiku to know fate as tribunal delivers verdict Wednesday, Tinubu, ministers arrive India to woo investors

Obi, Atiku to know fate as tribunal delivers verdict Wednesday

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, (tribunal) sitting in Abuja, will on Wednesday, deliver judgment on petitions seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court had on August 1, okayed the cases for judgment, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

While adopting their final written address, Atiku and the PDP, through their team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to declare that President Tinubu was not qualified to contest the presidential poll that was held on February 25.

They prayed the presidential election tribunal to nullify the entire outcome of the presidential election and order a re-run or fresh contest.

Tinubu, ministers arrive India to woo investors

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will on Monday depart Abuja for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

Tinubu is attending the two-day summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read on Sunday.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu set to attend G-20 Summit in India with investment attraction topping Nigeria’s agenda,’ Ngelale revealed that the President aims to leverage the platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

“He will use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Given the President’s renowned experience in attracting investment to Lagos State, leading industrialists have sought separate private engagements with him at the summit,” it read in part.

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Tinubu will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

The CEO Roundtable will be attended by leading industrialists in the Indian private sector, Nigerian industrialists, as well as senior government officials from both countries.

Kwara Gov Appoints SSG, Swears In 17 Commisssioners

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Monday, inaugurated members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

He also inaugurated five new Permanent Secretaries and a member of the State’s Civil Service Commission.

Shortly before the inauguration of the commissioners, the governor had announced Alh. Abdulkadir Mahe Aliyu as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Aliyu was thereafter sworn in along with the Commissioners.

The governor, similarly, swore in Jamila Bake, a former Commissioner, as a permanent member of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission.

The new Commissioners and their portfolios include: Abdulganiy Kola (Energy), Aliyu Sabi (Planning and Economic Development), Shehu Usman (Environment), Afolashade Opeyemi (Social Development), Dr Segun Ogunsola (Housing and Urban Development), Abdulquawiy Olododo (Solid Minerals), Senior Ibrahim Suleiman (Justice), Hauwa Nuru (Finance); Damilola Yusuf (Business, Innovation and Technology), Oloruntoyosi Thomas (Agriculture and Rural Development) and Bola Olukoju (Communications).

Gunmen Attack, Slaughter Kwara Business Woman

Gunmen, on Sunday, attacked and slaughtered a business woman, Sikirat Titilope, in Agbeku community, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

The gunmen were said to have also carted away Sikirat’s motorcycle.

The deceased was reportedly attacked and murdered at midnight in her house at Agbeku, shortly after returning from Ilorin, the state capital on a business trip.The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Abdulazeez Agboola, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The monarch lamented that the incident was the first of its kind to be recorded in the history of the community.

He said, “all members of the community in collaboration with the Police have resolved to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.”

He added that the community had been thrown into panic since the incident occurred.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the development.

