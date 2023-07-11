Today’s Headlines: Presidential Poll: APC already preparing for re-run – LP; NATCOM Lauds Tinubu As ECOWAS chairman

APC already preparing for re-run — LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, has urged members of the party to be alert, following information available to him that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was already preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

This, he explained, was because the ruling party was aware the tide was heavily tilted against it in the ongoing legal challenge to the presidential election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Abure said this during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, in Abuja yesterday.

In his contribution to the discussion, the Director of ObiDatti Presidential Campaign, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze, urged Obi-Datti members in diaspora to see the struggle for recovering of the party’s mandate as a collective responsibility and one that no one could actually abandoned for any other reason.

NATCOM Lauds Tinubu As ECOWAS Chairman

Nigeria National Commission (NATCOM) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assumption of the chairmanship of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It also tasked him to halt flow of illegal arms in the region.

The group, in a congratulatory message by its interim director-general, Dr. Agaba Iduh Fidel said only a speedy establishment of the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of small Arms, Ammunition and light Weapons would tame widespread insecurity in the region’s ungoverned spaces.

He blamed the activities of banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitations, insurgents on the availability of too many illegal arms and ammunition in the hands of the non state actors within and outside the ECOWAS ungoverned spaces.

They said that this noble and well-deserved appointment is a further confirmation of his strategic leadership and outstanding qualities/track records of performance as endowed and crowned by God Almighty.

FCTA Woos Investors With Revenue Collection Harmonisation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that its ongoing efforts at mobilizing stakeholders and harmonizing revenue collection systems in Abuja, were designed to woo both local and foreign investors to the capital city.

The FCTA made this known yesterday at a one-day town hall meeting, organized by the FCT-IRS to further harness stakeholders’ support for the implementation of the harmonisation initiative.

The permanent secretary of FCTA, Adesola Olusade, who addressed participants, said there was a need to make Abuja more investment-friendly for intending investors.

Olusade explained that the decision to embark on the revenue collection harmonisation drive in collaboration with the six area councils, was also in sync with global best practices.

NYSC Relocates Camp From Mangu

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has relocated temporarily its permanent orientation camp in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The camp is now at WAYE Foundation by BUKEN Academy at Doi-Du in Jos South council area.

The head of the public relations Unit of NYSC in Plateau, Ms Jennifer Laha , made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Jos.

According to Laha, the formal opening of the orientation programme/ swearing-in ceremony of corps members will take place on July 14.

Laha said that Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, would be expected to preside over the ceremony. She urged the people of Plateau to accord the prospective corps members hospitality.

