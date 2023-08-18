Today’s Headlines: Presidential Palliatives Should Be Handled With Caution-Marcel Okeke, Falana sues CBN, says floating of naira ‘illegal’

Presidential Palliatives Should Be Handled With Caution- Okeke.

The recently announced palliatives by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be handled with great caution by those that will be saddled with the distribution because corruption could derail the process if not properly handled.

An economist, Mr. Marcel Okeke, said this at the well-attended monthly forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) held in Lagos.

While discussing the 2023 half year economic outlook, Okeke however, said that a critical look at the palliative measures show that they are a rehash of what the previous administration did.

He submitted that what the Nigerian economy badly needs at this time is a stimulus package rather than mere palliatives that are likely to end up in the wrong hands and pockets.

Falana sues CBN, says floating of naira ‘illegal’

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has slammed the floating of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Falana also disclosed that he is challenging the decision to float the naira in court, noting that it is ‘illegal’.

On June 14, when the naira was trading at a range of 730 to 755 against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, the CBN allegedly instructed Deposit Money Banks to allow the naira to float freely against international currencies. Currently, according to the CBN website, the exchange rate is listed as N744 to N746.

However, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, on Friday, Falana argued that according to the CBN Act, the central bank is obligated to set the exchange rate.

“There’s no provision for floating the naira. It’s illegal. You say, ‘The value of the naira will be determined by market forces. That is not there in the law.

“I’ve had to sue the Central Bank of Nigeria at the Federal High Court because Section 16 of the Central Bank Act has imposed a duty on the Central Bank to fix and determine the rate of the naira vis-a-vis other currency,” he said.

Tinubu ministers designate, square peg in round hole – Daniel Bwala.

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2023 general elections, says the ministers-designate appointed by President Bola Tinubu are square pegs in a round hole.

Speaking during Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday, Bwala stated that some people are not competent enough to be on the list.

“There are people on the list who are not competent enough to be there in the first place, and there are competent individuals whose positions they are attached to are a mismatch.

For example, Hannatu Musawa is made Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, while her counterpart Betta Edu is made Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion.

“Then you have a president who believes he needs to invade Niger; probably he has plans to extend that to Mali and Burkina Faso. The president (Tinubu), as chair of ECOWAS, is committed to a fight around that.

“There are certainly going to be humanitarian crises around the border, and that’s where she [Hannatu] comes from; she’s familiar with humanitarian issues and will be a perfect fit as humanitarian minister. While Betty, coming from Cross River with a rich cultural festival, will be a fit as a minister of culture.

“Secondly, the minister of state for defense [Bello Matawalle] was a former governor who, all through the four years of managing the state, had an approval rating of 5 out of 100 in fighting insecurity. Also, the minister of defense is from the same geopolitical zone.

Niger coup: Bazoum treason case has no legal basis – UN

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk has said that there was no legal basis for Niger’s military junta to prosecute deposed president Mohamed Bazoum for high treason.

Turk, also stated that the very notion of freedom in Niger was at stake.

On August 13 2023, the Niger junta said it will prosecute ousted Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations.

Junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said the military authorities had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president…for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

Reacting, the UN human rights chief as quoted by Reuters on Friday said, “This decision is not only politically motivated against a democratically elected President but has no legal basis as the normal functioning of democratic institutions has been cast aside.

“The very notion of freedoms in Niger is at stake.

“Generals cannot take it upon themselves to defy – at a whim – the will of the people. Rule-by-gun has no place in today’s world.”

