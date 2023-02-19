Today’s Headlines: Presidential Election:El-Rufai Will Betray You—Tinubu Warned, Naira Redesign: APC Displaying True Federalism—Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

El-Rufai Will Betray You—Tinubu warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Source: Daily Post

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

In a tweet, Adeyanju pointed out that the governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stressing that power is transient, Adeyanju wrote: “ElRufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of shege to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is known to be close to Buhari, spoke against the president and his government last week.

Photos Credit: Google

APC Displaying True Federalism—Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Mr Festus Keyamo, says the court case instituted by some APC governors over the Federal Government’s naira redesign policy is an indication of true federalism.

Keyamo said this when he spoke during men in forum at Abuja.

Source: Vanguard papers

He said that for APC governors to take a stand against the federal government on the policy, it showed that Sen. Bola Tinubu if elected on Feb. 25 as president, would ensure true federalism in the country.

NAN reports that some APC governors had sued the Federal Government over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

CBN renews firm’s payment licence

The Central Bank of Nigeria has renewed Cellulant’s Payment Service Solution Provider License in Nigeria.

According to the firm, this would enable it to continue to provide online and offline payment solutions, including collections, check-out, biller aggregation, and payout services.

Source: Punch paper

The Cellulant’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Akshay Grover, said, “At Cellulant, we are committed to providing innovative and accessible digital payment solutions to businesses in Nigeria, which play a pivotal role in enabling financial inclusion and driving economic growth in the country.

INEC, security agencies to meet over naira protests

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will meet security agencies over the protests in some parts of the country ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. There have been protests in some parts of the country over the naira scarcity.

Source: Punch paper

Speaking when he visited the training centre of the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers I, II, and III in Abuja on Saturday, Yakubu said the protest was a security issue. He noted further that only the National Youths Service Corps members serving as election officers were authorised to handle the Bimodal Voter Authentication System during election.

When asked specifically if the election will hold amid the protests, the INEC chairman said, “The protests happening in the country is a security matter. This is an issue that we are going to discuss with the security agencies.

Why APC will win presidential election —Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has said the All Progressives Congress will win the February 25 presidential election, because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

Source: Punch paper

Keyamo, also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, stated this when he appeared at the Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.

“Without trying to sound overconfident, I can tell you that the election is ours to lose.

“If you take the baseline for projection for 2015 and 2019 elections, you will discover that interms of demographic setup of Nigeria and the voting pattern in the last two elections, the APC has an upper hand.

WaterGo (

)