Today’s Headlines: Presidential Election Tribunal: Prepare for Shocking, Miracle Outcome –Ohanaeze to Nigerians; Nigerians Who Voted Tinubu Now Regretting –Ondo PDP

DAILY POST reports that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has urged Nigerians to brace themselves for potential “miracles or shocking” outcomes from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT. Expressing concerns about heightened public expectations, Ohanaeze highlighted the disappointment that followed the 2023 presidential election. The organization cautioned that a similar scenario might unfold after the tribunal’s verdict.

A statement by Ohanaeze’s factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, reads, “As Nigerians eagerly await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the apex Igbo cultural organization, advises citizens to prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for potential shocks or miracles.”

According to VANGUARD newspaper, the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State has stated that Nigerians who voted for President Bola Tinubu now regret wasting their votes. The party’s chairman, Fatai Adams, conveyed in a statement, issued and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, that the president’s few months in office have brought significant hardship to Nigerians.

Adams responded to Ade Adetimehin, the Ondo state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who claimed that the PDP has become extinct. He countered by asserting that it is the APC and its ineffectual government that are responsible for the suffering and agony Nigerians have endured over the past eight years.

Regarding the defection of its members to the ruling party in the state, Adams pointed out that the majority of the 203 Councillors Adetimehin is celebrating for joining his party have not been active in the last two election cycles in Ondo State.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone call with Mali’s junta leader Assimi Goita, urged a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis, VANGUARD reports.

“The importance of resolving the situation with regard to the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was emphasised,” the Kremlin said in confirmation.

Putin has engaged with West African leaders who are supporting Niger’s coup leaders following the overthrow of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Last week, Putin held a private meeting with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, to discuss the Niger crisis.

Speculations have arisen about Putin’s intentions to engage with French-speaking West African nations under military rule.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso have expressed their support for Niger, while the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continues to seek effective mechanisms for crisis resolution.

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Professor of Political Science, Bolaji Akinyemi, has emphasized that the intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in Niger aims to prevent further coups.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the Niger military junta following the coup that removed President Mohammed Bazoum from power on July 26.

During an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, Akinyemi highlighted the need to establish a precedent in response to military coups in other West African nations such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Akinyemi also cautioned that as West Africa becomes prone to coups, Nigeria should remain vigilant in the aftermath of the Niger coup.

He refuted claims of a Nigeria versus Niger conflict, asserting that the decision made by ECOWAS is not a ‘Tinubu policy,’ but rather that of the organization.

