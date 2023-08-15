Today’s Headlines: Presidential election tribunal; Prepare For Miracle Outcome–Ohanaeze To Nigerians; Troops Arrest Railway Vandals in Nasarawa

Prepare Fo, Miracle Outcome–Ohanaeze To Nigerians

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has urged Nigerians to prepare themselves for potential “miracles or shocking” outcomes from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

Expressing concerns over the public’s heightened expectations, Ohanaeze pointed out the disappointment experienced after the 2023 presidential election.

The body warned that a similar scenario may unfold following the tribunal’s verdict.

A statement by Ohanaeze’s factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, reads partly: “Nigerians are urged to ready themselves for conceivable shocks or miracles that may arise from the decision of the tribunal judges.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges the widespread optimism that accompanied the 2023 election due to the new electoral laws and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) assurance of a credible, free, and fair process.

Troops Arrest Railway Vandals

Troops of the 4 Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Nasarawa State, have arrested three suspected railway vandals in the Kwarra community of the Keana Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Maj. Joseph Afolasade, in a news briefing on Monday, explained that on August 5, 2023, at about 11 pm, troops of the command intercepted the vandals during a routine patrol.

Ade Denies Alleged Division

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, yesterday dispelled rumours of division among stakeholders and party members in the state.

Adetimehin, who stated this while interacting with journalists in Akure, the state capital, said the leadership style of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) over party affairs ensured unity and cohesion of various stakeholders from the unit level to the state.

Speaking on the recent defection of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC, Adetimehin said the opposition party members were attracted to the APC due to cohesion within the party.

He said: “Of all the political parties in Ondo State, APC is the only united party. There is no division, and we are rancour-free. We work together under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu. He is a man that believes in the supremacy of the party. He never interferes in the running of the party. He allows the party to function effectively. That is what brings unity of the party and makes us the strongest political party in the state.

Drug Hawkers Pose Serious Threat To National Security – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said drug hawkers are major distributors and suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks such as armed bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and armed robbers.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Christianah Adeyeye, raised the alarm about the menace of drug hawking at a one-day media sensitization workshop on the dangers of drug hawking and ripening of fruits with Calcium Carbide.

The sensitisation workshop was organized by the North-East Zone of NAFDAC in Bauchi yesterday.

She said the illicit trade constitutes a serious threat to our national security.

According to her, most of the drugs sold do not meet the quality, safety and efficacy requirements of regulated medicines.

This is as she vowed that NAFDAC remains resolute in eradicating the illicit trade.

