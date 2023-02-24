Today’s Headlines: Presidential election: Peter Obi ill-prepared to win – LP state chairmen, GEJ Drops Another Message For Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential election: Peter Obi ill-prepared to win – LP state chairmen

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Barely 24 hours before the presidential election, state chairpersons of the Labour Party, LP, said the party’s candidate Peter Obi was ill-prepared to win the poll.

Gombe State LP chairman and coordinating chairman for the 36 states, Sani Abdulsalami, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Abdulsalami alleged that Obi had neglected the party’s chairpersons in the 36 states.

He added that the presidential candidate of LP does not respect the party’s executives in the states but prefers working with his cronies.

Jonathan drops another message for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Photo Credit: P.M.

Nigeria’s former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has appealed to all presidential candidates and others to shun violence and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.

The three main presidential candidates in Saturday’s presidential election are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC), Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP).

Photo Credit: Google

Jonathan, in a statement, said this is a time for the politicians to be circumspect in their actions and work towards consolidating the nation’s democracy.

He said power is sought and held in trust to be selflessly exercised in the interest of the people and that seeking it at all costs negated this ideal and projected politicians in bad light.

BPE Names 9 Firms To Verify NIPOST Properties Nationwide

Photo Credit: Leadership

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) under the chairmanship of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has approved nine firms to immediately carry out a nationwide verification of NIPOST Properties & Development Company Limited.

The firms which are divided into the six geo-political zones of the country are, Oghogho Ayanru, Raji Adewale Associates, Alaba Odunlanmi, Law Field Barristers and solicitors and B.A. Wali & Associates.

Others are Aliyu Abubakar & Co, Bola Fabola, Tayo Osuntogun & Co and Primal Chambers.

2023: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna top list of 87.2m collected PVCs

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that Lagos, Kano and Kaduna States top the list of 87.2m collected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

The disclosure is contained in a document issued by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the daily briefing held at the National Collation Centre on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that PVC collection ended on 5 February, after the commission extended the process twice.

