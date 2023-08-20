Today’s Headlines: Presidential Election: Obi’s supporters won’t accept rerun – Charly Boy; Fix Refineries, Group Tells FG

Presidential election tribunal: Obi’s supporters won’t accept rerun – Charly Boy warns

Ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment, maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has warned that supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not accept a rerun of the election.

He said the court had given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun, insisting that Obi will not be different.

“We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun.

“If they, the judiciary, did it for Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and they also did even greater wonders for Hope Uzodinmma of Imo state;

Surely, they can do even greater for Peter Obi.

Fix Refineries, Group Tells FG

A group, Future Nigeria Movement has called on President Bola Tinubu to see the fixing of the nation’s refineries as a national emergency.

The group kicked against the N5bn palliatives given to each state to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy from Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The group emphasised that fixing the refineries and making them functional was the best palliative Nigerians wanted to see.

Leader of the group, Livingstone Wechie, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday and sent to newsmen.

Wechie, however, described President Bola Tinubu as sensitive for realising that his inaugural day speech announcing the removal of subsidy from petrol had a biting effect on the citizens.

He stated, “The N5bn palliative by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is a clear indication that the government realises that the removal of the fuel subsidy is impacting seriously on Nigerians.

Zulum Gifts Wounded Soldiers N10m

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the release of N10 million as a relief package to soldiers wounded during battles in Borno.

The package was a fulfillment of a pledge by Governor Zulum two months ago at a Sallah launch organised by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Mustapha Busuguma delivered the governor’s gift to the GOC 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Malla at the 7 Divisional headquarters in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Tar said, “We are here to fulfil the pledge made by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

You may recall that the governor was here on a Sallah day for an event, during which he expressed the commitment of the Borno State government to the welfare of our troops and pledged a donation of N10m to wounded soldiers. This morning he dispatched us to come and deliver the gift.”

He also commended the military for the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria and for maintaining peace in the state.

Receiving the donation, the GOC 7 Division, Malla expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for the gesture.

Suspended EFCC chair spends 67 days in DSS custody

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has refused to hire a legal representative despite being confined in the custody of the Department of State Services for exactly 67 days since June 14, 2023, sources disclosed to Sunday PUNCH.

Bawa, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, in Abuja, is being probed for alleged financial impropriety under his watch.

Though the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunnaya, did not respond to an inquiry by our correspondent concerning the development, our correspondent gathered that the suspended EFCC boss refused to answer any queries brought before him by the secret police.

“Bawa has refused to get a lawyer to represent him in court or request for his release from custody on bail. He has also refused to write any statement or answer questions posed to him by several operatives that have queried him in detention,” a source told our correspondent.

APC Witness Alleges Vote Depletion Against Gov Sule.

The All Progressives Congress (APC’s) witness in the ongoing governorship election petition sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello, has said votes in some wards across the state were depleted to deny the incumbent a return during the March 18 poll.

He said during cross examination at the resumed hearing of the tribunal yesterday that contrary to the claim by PDP in its petition that APC inflated figures to give Governor Sule victory, the opposition party was rather guilty of the allegation.

He said he was aware that INEC canceled elections for Ashige electoral ward in Lafia local government area following which the electoral body issued Form EC40G to that effect.

On the complaint by the petitioners that their votes in Gayam, Chiroma in Lafia LGA and Kanje Abuni and Azara, in Awe LGA were reduced by the INEC, Bello said nobody touched the petitioners votes in the mentioned areas and that what the petitioners scored was what was recorded for them.

On the tables tendered by the petitioners on pages 49 to 51 of their petition where they claim that by their computation, they were leading by 4130 votes, Bello who is also the APC secretary in the state, said the table was incorrect as it contains instances where votes scored by the second respondent were reduced and additions to the number of votes scored by the petitioners.

