Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu’s Delegation Taking Us For Small Children – Nigerian Workers, NLC Leaders Storm Out Of Meeting On Palliatives, Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

President Tinubu’s Delegation Taking Us For Small Children – Nigerian Workers, NLC Leaders Storm Out Of Meeting On Palliatives

The Nigeria Labour Congress top leaders on Friday stormed out of the meeting of the Presidential Steering Committee on subsidy palliatives that was scheduled to take place at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, had led his delegation to the Chief of Staff’s office, venue of the meeting at about 5pm but they were soon on their way out of the villa.

Recall that the Steering Committee meeting had met with the government delegation on Wednesday where the two parties agreed to reconvene on Friday to get brief from the three subcommittees set up to look into various demands.

The Steering Committee was set up by the government to come up with palliatives that would cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the workers.

But the meeting could not proceed because according to some members of the Steering Committee, there was no quorum.

Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.

He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

Aregbesola’s ally declines Adeleke’s appointment

Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Mr Rasaq Salinsile, has declined the appointment given to him by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, citing personal reasons.

Salinsile had led the faction of Osun APC loyal to the ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola, and mounted a fierce opposition to ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola, running on the platform of APC, from getting a second term in office in July 16, 2022 governorship poll, at the peak of the intra-party crises that ravaged the APC.

Salinsile had been listed as the Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission by Adeleke last week Thursday.

Although Salinsile did not openly reject the appointment immediately after his name was announced, it was learnt that he contacted the governor thereafter and declined the offer.

