Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Will Move From Mistake To Mistake Until Nigerians Join Hands To Push Him Out – Sowore, Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

President Tinubu Will Move From Mistake To Mistake Until Nigerians Join Hands To Push Him Out – Sowore

Human rights activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has warned President Bola Tinubu to tread with caution and not to provoke Nigerians with his anti-people policies.

Sowore said the hardship and sufferings Nigerians are going through as a result of the sudden fuel subsidy removal might force the people into civil unrest.

The activist disclosed this while addressing members of the AAC party during a Salah Get-Together in Abuja.

He said the situation in the country was such that Tinubu would move from mistake to mistake until people would join hands and arise for a revolutionary Nigeria.

He said Nigerians did not deserve to suffer in the midst of plenty adding that they had accepted that their job was to liberate the country from the shackles of corrupt leaders.

“This Tinubu government will make it easy to let revolution happen in Nigeria and you will be surprised. It is like a blessing in disguise for revolutionary Nigeria. He would be moving from mistakes to mistakes to the point that people will have no option than to join hands and push all of them out.

Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, visited the Nigerian 14th Ambassador to the Court of St James, Tunji Sarafa Isola, on Monday, while on his way back from a Caribbean country.

Obasanjo, who arrived shortly after noon, was received by Isola, some senior diplomats , the Defence attaché and a handful of other staff at the High commission.

“I’m wearing three caps, that of a son, mentee and n Ambassador,” Isola said, during the brief reception in his office. After the reception, Isola held a closed door chat with the former president.

After the visit, Obasanjo happily posed with a few Nigerians in the Diaspora, who sighted him outside the imposing Nigerian House building.First, was a cab driver, who quickly parked on the side road, and asked for a selfie on sighting him and the ambassador. He went back to his cab, smiling and saying he just couldn’t let the opportunity pass him by.

Isola and the officials walked towards his car, while those coming from the passport section of the commission asked for the photo opportunities on seeing him.

2 Oyo referees die within 24 hours

Two members of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) in Oyo State, Rafiu Opeyemi and Ibikunle Abiodun, were reported dead over the weekend.

The deaths of the two referees occurred within 24 hours.

Abiodun, who was until his death a member of the NRA in Akinyele Local Government Area, died on Friday following an illness. Opeyemi, a member of NRA in Ona Ara Local Government Area, died on Saturday in a motor accident in Osu, Osun State, while returning from Abuja, where he had participated in a national fitness test.

Adelabu pledges stable power supply

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has assured that the Federal Government will empower Nigerians through stable and accessible power.

The minister who gave the assurance when he assumed office on Monday in Abuja stressed that every home, industry, school, and business will benefit from the government’s efforts.

To achieve the feat, Adelabu said the ministry will leverage the Nigerian Electricity Act 2023 to boost power supply in the country.

The Nigerian Electricity Act 2023 provides a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the operation of a fully privatised, cost- and service-reflective tariff contract.

The act also provides a rule-based competitive electricity market in Nigeria and repeals the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005.

According to him, the ministry will diligently provide optimal solutions for Nigeria’s power needs across the nation.

He said that the task was not merely a requirement but an expectation from both the President and the Nigerian populace, who had endured years of power challenges.

Nigeria Police Ban All Forms Of Protests In Kano

The Nigeria Police Force, Kano State Command, have prohibited all forms of protest in the state, with immediate effect.

It was gathered that the police’s decision was made after they received a report that two dominant parties; the New Nigeria People’s Party, and the All Progressives Congress had assembled a rented crowd to embark on protest, without the endorsement of the Nigeria Labour Congress, The PUNCH reports.

There have also been several protests in Kano in recent times.

On 1st of August, SaharaReporters reported how Nigerians protested in Kano State over the hike of petrol price from N195 to N617, naira devaluation, school fees increment and other anti-poor policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

SaharaReporters had also reported that some protesters recently stormed major streets of Kano, Northwest region to kick against the proposed military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States under the leadership of the country’s president, Tinubu to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Niger Republic.

