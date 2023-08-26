Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Will Move From Mistake To Mistake Until Nigerians Join Hands To Push Him Out – Sowore, Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

President Tinubu Will Move From Mistake To Mistake Until Nigerians Join Hands To Push Him Out – Sowore

Human rights activist and Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has warned President Bola Tinubu to tread with caution and not to provoke Nigerians with his anti-people policies.

Sowore said the hardship and sufferings Nigerians are going through as a result of the sudden fuel subsidy removal might force the people into civil unrest.

The activist disclosed this while addressing members of the AAC party during a Salah Get-Together in Abuja.

He said the situation in the country was such that Tinubu would move from mistake to mistake until people would join hands and arise for a revolutionary Nigeria.

He said Nigerians did not deserve to suffer in the midst of plenty adding that they had accepted that their job was to liberate the country from the shackles of corrupt leaders.

“This Tinubu government will make it easy to let revolution happen in Nigeria and you will be surprised. It is like a blessing in disguise for revolutionary Nigeria. He would be moving from mistakes to mistakes to the point that people will have no option than to join hands and push all of them out.

Obasanjo visits Isola, excites cab driver, others in United Kingdom

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, visited the Nigerian 14th Ambassador to the Court of St James, Tunji Sarafa Isola, on Monday, while on his way back from a Caribbean country.

Obasanjo, who arrived shortly after noon, was received by Isola, some senior diplomats , the Defence attaché and a handful of other staff at the High commission.

“I’m wearing three caps, that of a son, mentee and n Ambassador,” Isola said, during the brief reception in his office. After the reception, Isola held a closed door chat with the former president.

After the visit, Obasanjo happily posed with a few Nigerians in the Diaspora, who sighted him outside the imposing Nigerian House building.First, was a cab driver, who quickly parked on the side road, and asked for a selfie on sighting him and the ambassador. He went back to his cab, smiling and saying he just couldn’t let the opportunity pass him by.

Isola and the officials walked towards his car, while those coming from the passport section of the commission asked for the photo opportunities on seeing him.

Photo credit || Google

Naira ends week on negative note

The naira depreciated against the dollar on Friday as it exchanged at N778.42 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The naira lost by 0.87 per cent compared to the N771.69 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N773.29 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N778.42.

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 73.80 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

Customs confiscates contraband worth N164.8m in Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi Area Command, says it has seized contraband worth N164.8 million in the state.

Dr Ben Oramalugo, the Area Controller of NCS in the state, said this at a press conference on the achievements of the command on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said,”We directed our officers to intensify surveillance in all the nooks and crannies of the state, having had credible intelligence on the impending activities of smugglers.

“The following items were, therefore, seized during the period; 371 parcels of cannabis sativa, otherwise called Indian hemp, intercepted at Kawara water side, in Suru Local Government Area.

“We also seized 98 packs of diazepam,10 sacks of snuff, 1,080 pieces of donkey skin, 37 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 300 litres of PMS, 16 bales of second hand clothing and used Toyota Corolla as means of conveyance, among others.”

The area comptroller pegged the duty paid value of the seized items at N164.8 million.

On illegal drugs, he said the command had handed over cannabis sativa and hard drugs worth N94.8 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

