Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Urges U.S. Govt To Provide Incentives For Investment In Nigeria; Taraba PDP Ex Chairman, Bala Is Dead

Tinubu Urges U.S. Govt To Provide Incentives For Investment In Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the U.S. government to provide incentives for its investment in Nigeria.

Aguri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this on Saturday in a statement after a meeting between Tinubu and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee.

Taraba PDP Ex Chairman, Bala Is Dead

The immediate past chairman of the Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

His death, as gathered by DAILY POST, occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Confirming his demise, the Acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari said he died after a protracted illness.

FG Committed To Providing Affordable Housing – Minister

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa has said the federal government will deliver affordable housing to Nigerians by breaking systemic barriers.

Speaking at a dinner organised in his honour by Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) in Abuja on Saturday, Dangiwa stated that all Nigerians deserved access to decent, quality and affordable housing.

Wike Bans Congratulatory Billboards In His Honour

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has banned lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment.

In a statement by the Director of press of the ministry, Anthony Ogunleye, Wike was quoted to have said his decision was in the spirit of public service and commitment to responsibilities, in order to focus on the Renewed Hope agenda being champion by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

