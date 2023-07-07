Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Sets Up Committee On Tax Reforms, UACC President Visits Pastor Adeboye

President Tinubu sets up committee on tax reforms

In consonance with his promise to remove all barriers impeding business growth in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The committee will be chaired by Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.

It will comprise experts from both the private and public sectors and have responsibility for the various aspects of tax law reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Mr. Adelabu Zacch Adedeji, explained that President Tinubu recognizes the importance of a sound fiscal policy environment and an effective taxation system for the functioning of the government and the economy.

”Nigeria ranks very low on the global ease of paying taxes while the country’s Tax to GDP ratio is one of the lowest in the world and well below the African average.

UACC President Visits Pastor Adeboye

LAGOS – The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), worldwide, Rev. Dr James Bayo Owoyemi has paid a courtesy visit to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The visit took place at the City of God (Redemption Camp), in Ogun State.

The visit was contained in a statement signed by the UACC Media Director, Pastor Paul Erakhifu.

Rev. Dr Owoyemi said that he decided to visit Pastor Adeboye in commemoration of his(Rev Owoyemi) three years in office and to receive fatherly advice and blessings from the famous and renowned man of God.

Akpabio Assures Foreign Investors Of Safety Of Investments

ABUJA – Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate has assured foreign investors of the safety of their invest­ments in Nigeria.

Akpabio, who stated this, in his office while receiving the JAMPUR INTERNA­TIONAL GROUP FZE, led by the CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq, restated the commitment of the Federal Government un­der President Bola Tinubu, to providing conducive busi­ness environment for Foreign investors in the country.

Welcoming the foreign in­vestor, Akpabio said “Nigeria is very safe and ready for in­vestors. I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading. Thank you for employing Nigerians in your companies.”

He explained that the de­cision of the Federal Govern­ment to put in place a single rate for foreign exchange was a deliberate attempt by the government to further as­sure foreign investors of the safety of their investments anywhere in the country.

He said: “The current ad­ministration has been able to normalize our foreign ex­change rate by having only one window. Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in in­vestments based on our popu­lation of over 200 million and the land mass.

Egbetokun Urges Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive In Tinubu

A chieftain of All Progressives Con­gress (APC )in Alimosho Federal Constituency, Lagos Hon. Adesina Egbetokun , has urged Nigerians to believe in President Nola Tinubu to lead the country out of poverty and insecurity.

Egbetokun said with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians should keep their hope alive, noting that the progress made so far by the President within his short period in office should convince the doubting Thomas who were doubting his lead­ership capacity during the election­eering campaign that, he (Asiwaju) has the ability to lead the country to a greater heights.

Hesaid Nigerians should be rest assured that the economic policies of President Tinubu will deliver the nation from the shackles of poverty.

