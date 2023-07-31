Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu: Set the captives free; We’ll pay attention to roads in Ukwani – Delta Govt

President Tinubu: Set the captives free!

Violence was expected last Friday, July 28, 2023, when the Shia population in the country marked the Ashura Festival held worldwide by the Shiites. The prediction almost did not come to pass but for a last-minute duel near the Wuse Market, Abuja when as usual, armed security men engaged the Shiites, and bullets flew.

No, it is not as if the Shiites are bounded to violence, but the security services, including the armed forces, seem to have locked it in their brains that the Shiites will always be violent, so a counter-force must be on the ground.

It is like a cat and mouse game and the mouse cannot plead innocence even if the facts on the ground support its claim. Even if the Shiite processions are peaceful, the security services assume they must disperse them because the latter would not have taken permission from the police.

We’ll pay attention to roads in Ukwani — Delta govt

The Delta State government has assured Ukwani ethnic nationality in the state that it will pay special attention to infrastructural development in the area.

Deputy Governor of the State, Monday Onyeme gave the assurance when a delegation of indigenes of Utagba-Uno in Ndokwa-West Local Government Area paid him a courtesy visit to congratulate him on his assumption of office.

Lamenting the poor state of the road in the area, Onyeme said the new administration in the state will prioritize the construction of road networks in Utagba-Uno and other areas in Ukwuani nation.

He further reassured that the Utagba-Uno/Ndemili road in the Utagba-Uno axis which was awarded by the last administration will also receive special attention. Then the Eweshi/Utagba-Uno axis, will also receive attention upon the completion of the Utagba-Uno/Ndemili road.

Tinubu to make a nationwide broadcast 7 pm today

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast today at 7 pm.

This was made known on Monday morning a statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy.

According to the statement, television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

﻿NLC strike, CBN probe… 7 business stories to track this week

NLC PROTEST

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), last week gave the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse all “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

The policies, according to the union, include the recent hike in the price of petrol, and an increase in public school fees, among others.

The labor union threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, if the federal government fails to meet its demands.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the federal government said the union is restrained from embarking on any strike regarding the removal of petrol subsidy as ordered by the national industrial court.

The group was ordered to refrain “from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending motion on notice”.

