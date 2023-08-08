Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Committee On Tax Reforms, Putin meets Ibrahim Traore

President Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Committee On Tax Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

DailyPost reports that the inauguration took place on Tuesday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In his speech, President Tinubu said the federal government cannot continue to tax poverty when it is supposed to promote prosperity.

Recall that the President had on July 7approved the establishment of the Committee headed by a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC),Taiwo Oyedele.

According to a statement from the presidency, the establishment of the committee is in consonance with his promise to remove all barriers impeding business growth in the country.

The statement added that the committee will comprise experts from both the private and public sectors and have responsibility for the various aspects of tax law reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, harmonization of taxes, and revenue administration.

Putin meets Burkina Faso leader, Traore

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, over a situation that might not be unconnected with the Niger crisis.

While the details of the meeting were not clear as of the time of filing this report, there are speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

A short clip of the Russian leader’s meeting with Traore was posted by Jackson Hinkle on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

Traore is the world’s youngest currently serving leader after becoming the interim leader of Burkina Faso following the coup on 30th September 2022 which ousted interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Mali and Burkina Faso have pledged their support to Niger, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a one-week ultimatum to the junta to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

FG withdraws contempt charges against Labour

The federal government has backed down from plans to initiate contempt proceedings against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in an effort to prevent organised labour from embarking on yet another nationwide strike.

Last week, the Federal Ministry of Justice threatened to file a contempt of court case against the labor leaders before Nigeria’s National Industrial Court for allegedly failing to abide by the court orders that prohibited the unions from engaging in industrial action.

It claimed that on August 2, 2023, the labour unions carried out industrial action over a dispute involving fuel subsidies by holding open demonstrations.

However, the NLC quickly called an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council in Abuja and issued a warning that it would call a general strike if its leaders were brought up in court by the federal government at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on charges of contempt.

The NLC asked for the immediate withdrawal of what it described as, “litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 1st of August, 2023.”

The Solicitor General of the Federation, Mrs. B.E. Jeddy-Agba, stated that the Justice Ministry has withdrawn the contempt case in a letter sent to the NLC’s lead attorney, Femi Falana, yesterday.

UNIOSUN DVC Holds Inaugural

The deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Partnerships, Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State, Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya, will be delivering his inaugural lecture today.

His lecture, titled, ‘Saving Humanity And The Planet Earth: Humanity Must Rethink Its Development Trajectory,’ would explore sub-topics like an assessment of the human-induced environmental destruction; my place in the environmental crisis; ecological footprints and humanity; the humans tragedy of the commons, planetary boundaries and SDGs: implications for environmental sustainability; sustainable development, the SDGs and environmental sustainability; has the end come?: climate change and its consequences, the future “fire” and our present reality; building awareness for environmental understanding and sustainable development to mention a few.

