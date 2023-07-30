Today’s Headlines: President Tinubu, Change Gear On Subsidy Right Away; Democracy only option – CDS Musa

President Tinubu, Change Gear On Subsidy Right Away

I would like to advise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his economic advisers he seems to be lending listening ears to that without massive Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) roll-out, within the next two weeks, the subsidy policy will fail. And the CNG will have to be subsidized for the economy to be rejigged.

The now-mainstream thought about the removal of gas subsidies as championed by Western Economists talks of how much will be saved by countries ($10bn for Nigeria), but conveniently forgets how much the country loses in internal trade as living costs rise sharply.

Austerity measures blow away small businesses and obliterate the middle class, leaving out the big corporate class who can survive removal of energy subsidies.

The problem, though, is that major corporations are always optimized to minimize costs (labour especially) and maximize profits. Their primary goal is not to create more jobs, but to provide the highest possible margins to their shareholders.

Petrol isn’t only used by vehicles in Nigeria, but by millions of businesses as their primary source of energy. That is why its cost affects everything. Millions of businesses in Nigeria are contracting, as customers faced with higher living costs are cutting significantly on spending.

A petrol attendant told me that instead of 3000-4000 litres sold weekly, they barely sell 500 litres now.

‘Democracy only option’ – CDS Musa

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, says “the Armed Forces of Nigeria have a sacred duty to protect the people and the constitution.”

He made these remarks yesterday during the 16th International Defence Industry fair in Istanbul, Turkey.

He added that, “…just like darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.

“In Africa, illegitimacy should not be allowed to drive out legitimacy.”

Bianca wins legal battle over Ojukwu estate

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has delivered judgment in the long-drawn litigation over the management and control of some of the assets of Ojukwu Transport Ltd, OTL, in favour of Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and her two children.

The late Ikemba Nnewi was a director of OTL, a family company, before he died in 2011.

The suit, LD/1539/2012, filed by Bianca on behalf of the claimants, her two sons, Afamefuna and Nwachukwu, who were infants at the time, against OTL and seven others (brothers of the late Dim Ojukwu, their sons and property agent) before the court.

Delivering judgment on June 24, this year, the court presided over by Justice A. M. Lawal, after considering all the evidence adduced by the parties in the course of the proceedings spanning about 10 years.

The court ruled that the claimants being biological children of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by that virtue are entitled to the estate of their father, as well as his entitlements as a deceased director and shareholder of the Ist defendant.

Columbia President vows not to interfere as police arrest son

Photo credit: Daily Post

Son of Colombia President, Gustavo Petro, Nicolas has been arrested by the country’s police.

Nicolas was arrested on Saturday for alleged money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Confirming the development, Petro said the police arrested Nicolas alongside his ex-wife, Daysuris Vasquez.

The 37-year-old and Vasquez were picked up in the coastal city of Barranquilla and brought to the capital, Bogota.

Speaking on the issue, Petro vowed to stay away from the legal prosecution of his son.

He said: “I wish my son luck and strength. May these events build his character and may he reflect on his mistakes.

“As a person and father, it hurts to see so much self-destruction.”

