Today’s Headlines: Presidency; Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Obi, Political Parties Sign Peace Accord in Ondo

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Endorse Obi

Leaders of thoughts, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF led by South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark have endorsed the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi as its candidate for February 25 Presidential election.

The decision was taken at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

The leaders of SMBLF is made up of the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo( Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF).

Political Parties Sign Peace Accord

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, leaders and representatives of about 14 political parties in Ondo State, on Thursday signed a peace accord committing themselves to a peaceful campaign and to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Electoral Act.

At the signing ceremony, the state Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, who organised the meeting, said the move became necessary to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the forthcoming general elections.

Economic Diversification Most Successful In Digital Economy Sector – buhari

President Muhammadu buhari says the digital economy sector is the most successful in his administration’s diversification drive as it has saved the Federal Government over N45.7 billion in IT projects clearance.

The President stated this on Thursday at the State House, Abuja, when he unveiled and launched two new policies developed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, according to a statement by media aide, Femi Adesina.

Why PDP Lost Bid To Nullify Oyetola’s Candidacy

The Supreme Court has explained why it dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party to nullify the immediate-past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

A panel constituting a five-member and led by Justice Chima Nweze, on Thursday said the suit was dismissed because it lacks merit and compelled the PDP lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN to withdraw it.

buhari Is In Total Support Of Tinubu, Says Lai Mohammed

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu buhari is in “total support” of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

The minister said this on Thursday following his comments about buhari’s commitment to a credible exercise.

While many claimed the minister’s comment inferred that buhari was not in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, he said his remarks were wrongly interpreted.

UK Police Drop Charges Against Man Utd Forward, Greenwood

The United Kingdom police have dropped all charges against embattled Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood.

The 21-year-old forward faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

According to SkyNews, the trial date had been set for November 27, 2023.

