Today’s Headlines: Presidency; North Has Four Years Deficit -Ango Abdullahi; We’re Not Against Naira Redesign – Bayelsa Govt

North Has Four Years Deficit_Ango Abdullahi

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has warned that any attempt to subvert the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election will be countered.

Abdullahi gave the warning at the ongoing General Assembly and 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Northern Elders Forum, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the North had given its support and had “rubbed more backs” of leaders from other regions of the country without sentiments.

He added that those warning the North against their aspirations to the Presidency had no right to do so, as it was also their right to contest the office, as many times as they wished to.

The NEF convener also called for the acceptance of the presidency of whoever emerged at the end of the conduct of the election without sentiments, stating that elections should only be won based only on thumbprints.

We’re Not Against Naira Redesign – Bayelsa Govt

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, dissociated itself from a list of 10 state governments opposing the naira redesign policy and restated its support to the Federal Government on the exercise.

The government, in a statement issued in Yenagoa, demanded an apology from a group of Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of the Civil Society Organisations Central Coordinating Council.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the statement distancing Bayelsa from opposing the new policy was signed by Mr Ayibaina Duba, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy.

Duba noted that the CSOs through its member, Gabriel Ojemena, falsely alleged at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday that Gov. Douye Diri was among a group of 10 governors opposing the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Photo Credit:Google

I’m Still In The Governorship Race_Sowunmi

Photo Credit:Channels Television

The crisis in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn on Wednesday with a former governorship candidate in the party, Segun Sowunmi, saying he is still in the governorship race.

Sowunmi made the assertion in Abeokuta, the state capital during a day workshop for about 300 ward party mobilisers and collation agents from the 20 local government area of the state ahead of the general election

He added that he had instituted a case at the Supreme Court with the expression of optimism that he would emerge victorious as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The PDP stalwart tasked party faithful on unity of purpose, urging them to ensure an overwhelming victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in the oncoming election.

He however charged party members to go back to the wards and mobilise votes for the party.

Deposed Emir Sanusi Makes Historic Visit To Kano

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The 14th Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Wednesday, paid a historic visit to Kano State.

His visit was coming barely three years after he was deposed from the throne. The former Emir was deposed on 9th March 2020 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration

Sanusi II, who is the leader of the Tijjaniyya Order in Nigeria, arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport and moved straight to his mother’s residence which is located along the Ibrahim Dabo Road.

In video footage, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in full emir regalia was seen exchanging pleasantries with different delegations of family members, traditional title holders and well-wishers.

However, when contacted, the former Emir clarified that he was in Kano on his way to Dutse, because of bad weather he could not fly directly to Jigawa State, which made him stop over in Kano.

