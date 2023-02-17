This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Presidency Denies Plot To Install Interim Govt, PRP Calls For Emefiele’s Sack

Presidency Denies Plot To Install Interim Govt

Photo credit: channels television

The presidency has described as untrue, the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government, assuring that elections will hold.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu, said the talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark.

(Photo credit: Google)

PRP Calls For Emefiele’s Sack

Photo credit: the nation

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called for resignation of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele for making Nigerians suffer.

This was part of a statement by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja on Friday, which also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele, should he fail to honourably resign.

Tinubu Denies Telling Nigerians To Ignore Buhari’s Order

Photo credit: daily post

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied reports that its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu asked Nigerians to disregard President Buhari’s order on naira notes.

Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Friday, said that the report was an attempt by opposition elements to put a wedge between Buhari and Tinubu.

Boko Haram Plans Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Train

Photo credit: daily trust

The Department of State Service (DSS) has uncovered a plan by Boko Haram terrorists to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train service in the coming days.

The Ministry of Transportation, in a letter to the Ministry of Defence, obtained by Daily Trust on Thursday said it had, on February 1, received a letter from the DSS on the threat by Boko Haram terrorists to attack the Abuja-Kaduna train services.

Your Promise Of Free, Fair Elections A Mirage In Imo – PDP

Photo credit: daily post

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State on Friday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari should understand that his pledge to give Nigerians free elections has turned out to be a mirage in Imo State.

Collins Opurozor, the PDP Publicity Secretary made this disclosure in Owerri while briefing journalists on the state of the nation, the third attack on CUPP spokesperson Ikenga Ugochiyere’s country home, and the killings of innocent persons at his country home.

