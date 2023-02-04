Today’s Headlines: Presidency Backing Atiku- Wike, APC to conduct fresh primaries in Bali/Gassol federal constituency of Taraba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidency Backing Atiku- Wike

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Daniel Bwala, has said that the Governor of Rivers State and leader of the aggrieved G-5 PDP governors, Nyesom Wike, was deceiving his four colleagues over the presidential candidate they would collectively support.

Bwala alleged that Wike was supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but that he could not make it public because he had given his colleagues the impression that he was supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

(Photo credit: Google)

APC To Conduct Fresh Primaries In Taraba

Photo credit: daily post

Plans for the All Progressive Congress (APC) to conduct a fresh primary election in Gassol/Bali federal constituency in Taraba State have been concluded.

There are also plans to conduct a fresh primary election in the Jalingo state constituency, as confirmed by the leadership of the party.

2 Ex-SARS Cops Sentenced To Death

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, two former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad for extra-judicial killing.

Five members of the SARS team, ASP Samuel Chigbu, Shedrack Ibibo, Magus Awuri, Ogoligo, and Olisa Emeka, were standing trial for killing Michael Akor and Michael Igwe, while in their custody for allegedly stealing recharge cards in Oyigbo, Oyigbo Local Government Area in 2015.

I’ll Restructure Nigeria In 6 Months- Atiku

Photo credit: p.m news

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 25 February presidential election has promised said he has already concluded plans on how to restructure Nigeria which he will roll out immediately if he is elected.

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, said he will through a series of executive orders, restructure Nigeria within six months of his assumption of office.

CBN Begs Nigerians, Vows To Stop PoS Charges

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has appealed to Nigerians to show understanding, adding that the redesigned notes will circulate and be accessible.

The apex bank also pledged to stop Point of Sale charges as the February 10 deadline for the swapping of old naira notes with new ones approaches.

