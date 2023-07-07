Today’s Headlines: Pres Election Remains National Disgrace- Chidolue, UACC Pres Visits Adeboye

2023 presidential election remains national disgrace, says ex-NPA M/D

A Senior lawyer and former director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Okey Chidolue from Anambra State has bared his mind on what he thinks about the February 25, 2023 presidential election which he sees as national disgrace.

He said that Nigerians had continued to complain about corrupt Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), putting National Assembly aside which in actual fact should have, according to him, taken a bigger chunk of the blame.

Dr Chidolue disclosed that it was the National Assembly which promulgated the Act that gave INEC the authority to act the way it did.

“Let the truth be told. When we Nigerians complain about corrupt and inept INEC, we forget and most often absolve our National Assembly, which is actually the Enabler-in-Chief that crafted an insidious 2022 Electoral Act that made it possible for INEC to do what they did.

“The 2022 Act, as amended, which is supposed to be a refreshing departure from our sordid past, actually gave a free pass to a president-elect by exempting him from defending his INEC mandate in court before being sworn in as Commander-in-Chief. What a travesty!!!

UACC President Visits Pastor Adeboye

LAGOS – The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), worldwide, Rev. Dr James Bayo Owoyemi has paid a courtesy visit to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The visit took place at the City of God (Redemption Camp), in Ogun State.

The visit was contained in a statement signed by the UACC Media Director, Pastor Paul Erakhifu.

Rev. Dr Owoyemi said that he decided to visit Pastor Adeboye in commemoration of his(Rev Owoyemi) three years in office and to receive fatherly advice and blessings from the famous and renowned man of God.

TB Joshua celebrated in new drama

It was encomiums galore as the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) celebrated the 60th posthumous birthday of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, recently.

The legend, who died on June 5, 2021, was celebrated by many from far and wide in a church service at the SCOAN, Ikotun, Lagos.

In a drama presentation by the youths of the church and the choristers, entitled God’s General, the performance depicted the time when T.B.Joshua was born at Arigidi-Akoko, in Ondo State.

Joshua stayed in his mother’s womb for 15 months, because he was a special child, according to the drama presentation, and he turned out to be a great man who exuded exceptional charisma, authority and divine grace, succeeding in breaking barriers.

The second drama was entitled Light and Darkness by another set of church youths, eight males, representing demons/devil, and two male representing the angels.

10th House’ll make Nigerians proud –Atu, LP Rep

As the 10th Assembly kicks off in earnest, member of the House of Representatives, Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Honourable Chimaobi Sam Atu, has said members will work hard to justify the confidence in them by the electorate.

Atu, who is a member of the Labour Party, told Daily Sun, that the lawmakers, irrespective of party affiliation, will collaborate to come up with laws that will address national challenges. He stated that at the end of the day, Nigerians will be very proud of the 10th House under the leadership of the speaker, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas.

The lawmaker also promised that members from the minority parties will offer a robust and constructive opposition, to the benefit of the entire country.

What should your constituency and the entire country expect from you as a member of the House of Representatives, in the next four years?

Number one is giving a voice to my people and constituents and indigent Nigerians. Education. We need to improve the education system in Nigeria; by making laws, pushing bills that will strengthen the education system. Without education, this nation is doomed. Therefore, my colleagues and I, will vote overwhelmingly for an increased education budget.

