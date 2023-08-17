Today’s Headlines: Prepare for war, North Korea’s Kim tells military, Tinubu To Swear In New Minsters On Monday

Prepare for war, North Korea’s Kim tells military

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has replaced his military’s top general and called for increased weapons production, expansion of military drills, and preparations for the possibility of war, according to multiple media reports Thursday.

Source: Premium Times

Mr. Un made the comments at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, which discussed plans for countermeasures to deter North Korea’s enemies. During the meeting, he stressed that the military must acquire “more powerful strike means” to bolster his nuclear deterrent and make speedier deployments of those weapons to combat units, Associated Press reported.

He called for the country’s munitions industry to step up mass production of various weapons and systems, and for the military to actively conduct “actual war drills” to digest those systems and enhance its war-fighting capabilities, Associated Press quoted KCNA as saying. Last week, the North Korean leader accelerated his weapons demonstrations, which have included the testing firings of more than 100 missiles since the start of 2022, driving tensions on the Korean Peninsula to their highest point in years.

Tinubu To Swear In New Minsters On Monday

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu will swear in his new ministers who have just been assigned portfolios on Monday.

This was confirmed in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It noted that the ceremony will take place in the conference room of the State House at 10 am.

The director of information in the office of the SGF, William Bassey, who signed the statement, disclosed the ministers are to come with two guests each.

Protest As Adeleke Unveils LG Caretakers

Source: Punch paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, inaugurated caretaker committees to administer the local government areas, Local Council Development Authority and Area Offices in the state.

But while the inauguration, held at the Government Secretariat, Osogbo, was ongoing, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, defied rains and staged a peaceful protest at Olaiya Area of Osogbo against the candidate picked as chairman for Osogbo West LCDA.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adeleke, who warned the caretaker committee members against graft, directed them to fashion out ways in their various local government areas to implement his five-point agenda.

Customs intercepts 299 cartons of codeine syrup on Lagos-Ibadan road

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted 299 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in a DAF truck that was stopped along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Acting Controller-General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the interception was a demonstration of the service’s commitment to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

He said the truck was intercepted near Ijebu-Ode Junction, last week but officers attached to the Federal ting Unit, FOU, Zone A, who acted on credible intelligence.

The misuse and illicit distribution of codeine-containing medications have given rise to grave security and public health concerns, contributing to a surge in addiction, adverse health effects, and societal challenges.

