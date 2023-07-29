Today’s Headlines: Prepare For Tough Times- Dafinone Urges Nigerians, Tinubu Pay Tribute To Diva

Prepare For Tough Times- Dafinone Urges Nigerians

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, Chief Ede Dafinone, has urged Nigerians to be prepared for tough times as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

Senator Dafinone noted that there is a likelihood of tougher economic times, especially in the next six months because the price of petrol is expected to continue rising.

He, however, told Nigerians that despite the difficult economic situation, they should keep hope alive as the challenges would soon fizzle out.

Tinubu Pay Tribute As Diva Is Buried

Photo credit: punch newspaper

President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, Gen Abdusalam Abubakar, and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun on Saturday, eulogised the former Vice President of the country during the military era, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.) as he was committed to the mother earth.

Late Diya who was buried at his Odogbolu country home with full military honour died on March 26 at the age of 79.

Tinubu in his tribute described Diya as a very resourceful military strategist and an epitome of integrity who was selfless in his contribution and service to his fatherland.

(Photo credit: Google)

Edo Govt Seeks Lasting Solution To Deplorable Federal Roads

Photo credit: channels television

The Edo State Government says it will seek permanent solutions to the poor state of federal roads in the state, as the Edo State House of Assembly summoned federal agencies responsible for road maintenance.

The state Commissioner of Roads and Bridges, Ethan Uzamere, explained that the state government had embarked on massive road rehabilitation projects across the state, particularly alternate routes to the federal roads, while waiting on the Federal Government to fix the damaged federal roads.

Troops Arrest Dismissed Soldier, Recover Weapons

Photo credit: daily post

A dismissed soldier from 5 Brigade Damasak has been arrested by troops of tion HADIN KAI for supplying weapons and other logistics to terrorists in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media tions, Major General Edward Buba, stated that investigations revealed that the suspect was a dismissed soldier, as two pistols, two magazines and eight rounds of 9 mm ammo, were recovered from him.

The statement further disclosed that, in another development, troops arrested two suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists’ logistic suppliers at Kukareta Mkt in Damaturu LGA of Yobe State and recovered two mobile phones and the sum of N7,265 from the suspects.

TLucky (

)