Today’s Headlines: Prepare For Coup – Primate Ayodele Warns Presidents Of Uganda, Togo, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Others, Biden: Let The Child Live

Prepare For Coup – Primate Ayodele Warns Presidents Of Uganda, Togo, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Others

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned presidents of some African countries to prepare for a coup that will topple their government.

He listed Uganda, Togo, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Congo Brazzaville, Gambia, and Equatorial Guinea as countries in African countries that will experience a coup very soon if the presidents don’t put their houses in order and do the right things.

He made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

The prophet stated that there is no way anyone can stop a coup in Africa because the leaders have not done well. He explained that the leaders are corrupt and intoxicated by power and have caused no serious development to happen in the continent. He described coup as a revolution against bad leaders in the continent.

‘’There is no way anyone can stop a coup in Africa as long as leaders in the continent are not doing the right thing, there will be a coup. The following countries; Uganda, Togo, Benin Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, and Congo Brazzaville must tidy up and do the needful because a coup will soon happen in these countries.’’

‘’African leaders are not doing what they ought to do, they are corrupt and power intoxicated. The continent isn’t developing at all and there is no security. Coup is a fresh revolution in Africa against bad leaders. Any African leader that isn’t doing well should prepare for a coup.’’

Joe Biden: Let The Child Live!

The radically pro-abortion Joe Biden flagged off the campaign for his second term in office on Thursday, June 8 by opining that cruelly slaughtering babies in abortion was somehow good for the ‘soul of America’.

Washington Times was quoted to have said that fighting for the ‘soul of America’ was central to the message of his re-election bid.

Lifenews.com reported that “The Biden administration and the progressive left have a perverted, skewed understanding of the soul of America.” Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, told the Times. “They are ripping the country apart with this assault on our children that includes the so-called right to destroy an innocent life and to destroy a child’s innocence with the radical LGBTQ ideology.”

Nationwide strike: Stock homes with food, medicines, others, Labour tells Nigerians

The Federal Government will on Monday meet with the representatives of the organised labour in an effort to prevent the nationwide strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

However, the NLC has advised citizens to stock their homes with food items, medicines and other essential things ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike to protest the removal of fuel subsidies and the escalating cost of living in the country.

The warning, it noted, had become necessary because the strike would cripple the country as movement would be severely curtailed as commercial transport operators would withdraw their services, while markets, schools and healthcare facilities would be forced to shut down.

The Assistant General Secretary, NLC, Chris Onyeka, said in an interview with one of our correspondents that the citizens should also minimise their movements so as to avoid being stranded.

Sunday PUNCH reports that the NLC had given the government a seven-day ultimatum with threats of a nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The labour movement in a statement signed by its National President, Joe Ajaero, accused the Tinubu-led Federal Government of failing to meet up with the demands it presented to it following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, which caused an astronomical rise in the pump price of the commodity.

Following the announcement of the strike by the NLC, the government team immediately called for an emergency meeting with the organised labour comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress with a follow-up meeting on Friday at the State House.

