Today’s Headlines: Power Shift To South Non-negotiable-Jonathan, Buhari INEC Chair Meet At State House

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Power Shift To South Non-negotiable, Say Jonathan’s Kinsmen

Photo Credit: Leadership

Ahead of next Saturday’s presidential election, kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan, have again called on Nigerians to vote for a President of Southern extraction, to ensure a balance.

The kinsmen, who are members of

Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), in a press statement signed by the National Secretary, Chief, Francis Okereke Wainwei, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the right man for the job.

Photo Credit: Google

He said the victory of Tinubu will strengthen and foster national unity and cohesion, adding that their support was premised on track-record and capacity to prioritise the interests of Nigerians above personal and sectional interests.

Elections: Buhari, INEC chair meet at State House

Photo Credit: Punch paper

With a little over 48 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The PUNCH gathered that the unscheduled meeting was at the instance of the INEC Chairman who explained that it was all part of efforts towards free, fair and credible elections.

Earlier, Buhari revealed that he met Yakubu while explaining his delayed arrival for the commissioning and handover of security equipment valued at over N12bn to the military and Nigeria Police Force by the Coalition Against Covid-19.

Muslim scholars supplicate, endorse Tinubu for president

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CYMSN) has prayed for peaceful general elections and endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for this weekend’s contest.

During a prayer session at the National Mosque, Abuja, the group’s Secretary General, Prof. Abideen Olaiya, advised politicians against heating up the polity through unguarded utterances.

He deplored the calls in certain quarters for interim government and election postponement, warning that such could jeopardise the electoral process.

Hacker posted fake CBN statement on my social media page, says Aisha Buhari

Photo Credit: The Cable

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says a fake statement on the extension of the old naira note deadline, posted on her social media accounts, was the work of a “hacker”.

On Tuesday, the purported statement, which featured the signature of Osita Nwanisobi, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spokesperson, went viral on social media.

The statement claimed that the apex bank has been directed to recirculate the old naira notes, adding that they would remain legal tender till May.

Nasu001 (

)