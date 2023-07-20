Today’s Headlines: Poverty Not Responsible for Insecurity in North, HURIWA Replies Shettima; Supreme Court: Alleged Phone Conversation Between CJN, Tinubu False

Poverty Not Responsible for Insecurity in North, HURIWA Replies Shettima

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, carpeted Vice-President Kashim Shettima for saying the twin war of terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria was “accentuated by poverty” and “social exclusion”.

The vice-president was said to have commented in a chat with newsmen while on a condolence visit to Kano over the weekend, saying, “Pulaku Solution” will be unveiled to end the decade-long terror menace in the country. Pulaku in Fulfude means brotherhood and helping the Fulani community.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said Shettima’s understanding of terrorism was warped, adding that terrorists were some of the richest and well-or most organized networks in the world.

The group said Shettima was chasing shadows by blaming poverty for North West or North East terrorism as a poor man could not buy military-grade weapons and other anti-aircraft missiles used to down Nigerian Air Force fighter jets in Zamfara, Borno, and other insurgent-riddled states in northern Nigeria.

Supreme Court: Alleged Phone Conversation Between CJN, Tinubu False

The Supreme Court, yesterday, denied a report that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had a telephone conversation with anybody, including President Bola Tinubu, over the ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC), hearing complaints against the 2023 general election.

At the same time, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to deliver fa air judgment that would be acceptable to all parties but warned its image was at stake.

The apex court, in a statement by its Director of Press and Information, Dr. Festus Akande, said Ariwoola neither spoke with Tinubu nor the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to pressurize the PREPEC on the likely judgment to give in respect of the petitions.

The statement read: “Given the rumor currently circulating in the social media space that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had a telephone conversation with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to pressurize the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the likely judgment to give, it is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

Senate Probes Customs Over Firearms Abuse

﻿The Senate yesterday constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate what it termed the indiscriminate use of firearms by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The red chamber lamented that the development had resulted in killings of Nigerians at land borders and checkpoints across the country.

Senate’s resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a motion at plenary sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC-Kastina Central).

The motion was titled” Urgent Need to Investigate the Abuse of Firearms by Officers of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kastina State”

The Committee, which has Sen. Francis Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun) as Chairman, has six weeks to present a report of its findings to the Senate.

Other members of the committee include Senators Shuaibu Lau(PDP-Taraba) Kawu Sumaila (NNPP- Kano), Tony Nwoye (LP-Anambra), Umar Sadiq,(APC-Kwara) Akpan Samson, (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) and Senator Solomon Adeola,(APC-Ogun)

Others are Yar’adua, Olajide Emmanuel (APC-Ondo), Mohammed Muntari (APC-Katsina, a), and Napoleon Bali (PDP- Plateau)

Yar’adua had in his lead debate said it remained a fact that officers of the NCS were authorized to carry firearms while discharging their duties.

This, he said was aimed at assisting the service to effectively counter activities of smugglers, who have recently become emboldened in their attack on customs personnel in many cases using sophisticated weapons.

