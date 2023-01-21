Today’s Headlines: Poll: Groundbreaking By APC A Ruse – Onor, Google Sacks 12,000 Workers Globally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Poll: Groundbreaking By APC A Ruse – Onor

The groundbreaking ceremonies included in the itinerary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as part of its campaign activities in Cross River have been described as a ruse and ploy to further deceive the people who are already aware of the old gimmicks.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP governorship candidate in Cross River, Sen. Sandy Onor who was reacting to the itinerary released by the APC said the current administration won’t be forgotten in a hurry stressing that their tenure ushered in an interregnum of darkness.

Google Sacks 12,000 Workers Globally

Google’s parent company Alphabet announced Friday it will cut about 12,000 jobs globally, citing a changing economic reality as it became the latest US tech giant to enact large-scale restructuring.

The layoffs come a day after Microsoft said it would reduce staff numbers by 10,000 in the coming months, following similar cuts by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and Twitter as the tech sector girds for the economic downturn.

The cuts follow a major hiring spree during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when companies scrambled to meet demand as people went online for work, school and entertainment.

Next Enugu Gov Must End Poverty In State – Activist

An Abuja-based human rights activist, Obiora Omeje, has said the next governor of Enugu State must move the state out of its “current poverty index.”

Omeje in a statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuayi’s successor should be an industrialist with a strong economic team.

He suggested that the incoming governor must put in place a strong economic team “to save the state from being listed among the poorest state in the country.”

Labour Party Structure Collapses In Jigawa As All Candidates Defect To APC

The gubernatorial candidates of the Labour Party in Jigawa State, Tsoho Garba and all the party’s National Assembly candidates have decamped to the APC.

Tsoho Garba confirmed this on Saturday after meeting with the APC stakeholders in Dutse, the state capital.

He, however, said the state LP chairman and virtually all other party executives across the 27 local government areas of the state had joined the mass exodus to APC.

Datti And I Have Never Stolen Government Money – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, are corrupt-free and have never stolen government money, saying they remain the right people to be elected into office in next month’s presidential election.

He stated this Friday at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital at the campaign rally of the party.

He said those accusing him of anything were only mentioning that he is stingy but never made any allegation of corruption against him.

He said the country’s resources would be well secured by him and utilised for the benefit of the common man.

Court Erred In Summoning Me – Emefiele

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has argued that the summons for him to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja over a $53million judgement debt arising from the Paris Club refunds was made in error.

In a notice of appeal filed before the Court of Appeal in Abuja by his counsel, Damian Dodo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Emefiele said the summons of the High Court on October 20, 2022 to compel his attendance on January 18 was entered after some notices of appeal against the enforcement of the judgement debt, which robbed the High Court of jurisdiction to summon him.

While maintaining that Emefiele was not the judgement debtor and a party before the court in the suit involving Joe Agi, Linas International Ltd, and the minister of finance, Dodo also refuted media reports that he and other lawyers in the matter were summoned by the court.

