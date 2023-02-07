This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Politicians Paying Millions To Defect to Labour Party-Utomi, Stop raising false alarms, Wike tackles Abe. Politicians paying millions to defect to labour party, says Utomi.

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Pat Utomi, has alleged that politicians in some political parties were paying Labour party officials millions of naira to defect to the party.

Utomi stated this on Monday in Abuja at the unveiling of The Big Tent Independent Campaign Council Secretariat, a coalition of support organisations aimed at achieving the presidential ambition of LP candidate, Peter Obi.

The professor of political economy, who is also the chairman of the coalition, blamed politicians for the nation’s woes, noting that the country has failed to build real political parties.

Stop raising false alarms, Wike tackles Abe.

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has told the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to stop raising false alarms ahead of the election.

Wike spoke on Monday at the campaign inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Askari-Toru Local Government Area (ASALGA).

The Governor said Abe resorted to crying foul because he was unable to sustain his quest of soliciting acceptance from Rivers people to actualize his governorship dreams.

He insisted that nobody had stopped any candidate of political parties from campaigning and clarified that anyone intending to use a public facility for rallies must abide by the law and pay the non-refundable security fee of N5m.

Lai: Opposition parties playing dirty politics with naira redesign policy.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has accused some opposition parties of preventing President Muhammadu Buhari from taking measures that would cushion the impacts of the naira redesign policy on Nigerians.

Mohammed spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the 23rd edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration scorecard series.

He said the federal government was mindful of the inconveniences being endured by citizens as a result of the naira redesign and fuel supply disruptions.

The minister said the government was working to restore normalcy to the two “critical enablers of economic activities” and would take added measures, where necessary, to alleviate the pains of Nigerians.

IPAC got N50m to spread falsehood about BVAS in Cross River – State govt alleges.

The Cross Rivers State government has alleged compromise by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state.

A statement by the Deputy Press Secretary to Gov Ayade accused IPAC of receiving the sum of N50 Million to blackmail Gov Ben Ayade and spread falsehood about the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The allegation is in reaction to IPAC’s press conference on Monday, accusing INEC, DSS and the police of complicity in refusing the organisation’s request to sight the BVAS machines reportedly warehoused in Government House Calabar.

