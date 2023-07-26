Today’s Headlines: Politicians Misinterpreting My Visits To Tinubu – Jonathan, Nasarawa Chief Dies

Politicians Misinterpreting My Visits To Tinubu – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied any move to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa State in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A group known as All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa State had raised alarm over the alleged move by the ex-Nigerian leader to influence the nomination of a ministerial slot from Bayelsa.

But Jonathan, while reacting to the allegation, said some politicians in the state might have wrongly interpreted his recent visits to the Presidential Villa.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said the visits were to brief President Bola Tinubu, who has just been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, on the recent developments in the sub-region, since Jonathan himself is the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise.

He urged Nigerians to ignore what he termed ‘mischief makers’ and their web of fake news because of the danger they pose to the peace and healthy growth of our nation.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a strange allegation in the media claiming that former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is seeking to nominate a minister from Bayelsa State for the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nasarawa Chief Dies

The first class traditional ruler of Gadabuke in Gadabuke Development Area in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Daudu, has died at the age of 96.

A family member of the monarch, Abdullahi Zakari, who confirmed the death to our reporter through telephone on Tuesday, said he died in the late hours of Monday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, after a protracted illness.

The Chairman of Toto LGA, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, who expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the traditional ruler, said he would be remembered for his fatherly role and commitment to the development of the Gade Nation and Toto LG as a whole.

IDP Camp Crisis Worse In Benue Than Borno – UN

The United Nations (UN) has said that the humanitarian crisis in Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps in Benue State is worse than those in the North Eastern part of Nigeria, particularly Borno State.

Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr Mathias Schmale, made the observation when he visited Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House in Makurdi.

Schmale said the plight of some of the IDPs at the camps visited by his team during their previous visits was worse than the situation in the North Eastern part of the country.

“What I see in the IDP camps in Benue are worse than what I saw in Borno,” he said.

The Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator therefore urged Alia to help his team to identify key issues in order to find solutions to the insecurity crisis bedeviling the state, adding that “we are keen with government who are willing to bring lasting solutions – relocating them (IDPs) back to their homes.”

Governor Alia on his part decried the extent of humanitarian crisis his administration on assumption of office had encountered.

FG Begins Free Vaccination Against Anthrax In Niger

The Federal Government in collaboration with critical stakeholders has flagged- off-free vaccination against anthrax to ensure the safety of livestock as well as prevent the spread of the disease to unaffected animals and human beings in Niger State.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, stated this at the Emir’s palace during his sympathy visit together with his team, following the outbreak of Anthrax disease in Niger State recently.

Umakhihe, represented by the Deputy Director, of Veterinary and Pests Control Services, Dr. Abdulkareem Durosinlorun, explained that anthrax is an infectious zoonosis disease, caused by bacteria that affects both domestic and wild animals and can also affect human beings, especially those working closely with infected animals.

To mitigate the spread of Anthrax, he said, the Federal Government had deployed 50,000 doses of Anthrax vaccines to the State for the commencement of mass vaccination of all livestock within a 12-kilometer radius of the farm where the disease was first diagnosed.

Umakhihe revealed that plans were underway to carry out a free anthrax vaccination campaign in other states.

He said: “We have also placed restrictions of movement on animals within the farm where the outbreak occurred for the next 20 days from the date of the onset of the outbreak.

“This is to ensure that if these animals are infected, they do not infect other animals around them, the farm, its equipment and surroundings will also be thoroughly disinfected while the Ministry will also mount surveillance in slaughter slabs, abattoirs and livestock markets around the farm and similar locations in the country to detect the disease early before it spread.”

light (

)