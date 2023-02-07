Today’s Headlines: Politicians Lobbying With Millions To Join LP — Utomi, Ex-President Jonathan Loses Uncle

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Politicians lobbying with millions to join LP — Utomi

A political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, on Tuesday said that politicians from various parties were lobbying officials of the Labour Party with millions of naira to facilitate their defection before the presidential election scheduled for February 25.

While blaming politicians for the challenges confronting Nigeria, he said that the country had failed to build real political parties.

Utomi, convener of The Big-Tent, a coalition of political parties, social movements, and civil society organisations, in support of the presidential ambition of the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated these during the unveiling of the Independent Campaign Council Secretariat of TBT.

He said Nigerian youths that were tired of the terrible state of the country discovered Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, adding that the LP would focus on improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians, rather than serving the selfish interest of few powerful elites.

Ex-President Jonathan loses uncle

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has lost his uncle, Omieworio Afeni. He was aged 87 years.

Mr Afeni, who died in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, at the weekend after a brief illness, was the younger brother to Jonathan’s mother.

The former president has been in Bayelsa State since last weekend when Mr. Afeni passed on to eternal glory.

Since then, Mr Jonathan, his mother, and other family members have continued to receive sympathisers in their homes.

A statement by Mr Jonathan’s media office quoted the former president as stating that the family “is deeply pained by his exit but is grateful to God for the gift of a long and fulfilling life.”

Ukraine Kills Another Russian General, Takes Number Of Senior Commanders Killed To 10

A sabotage team that reportedly invaded Kyiv, Ukraine capital, have killed a 44-year-old Russian Major-General identified as Dmitry Ulyanov, who had returned to active service after retirement as a commander to fight in Russia-Ukrainian war.

Daily Mail reports that Ulyanov died in a firefight when he was attacked by the Ukrainian sabotage group this week.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had raised an alarm that “enemy sabotage groups” have entered the capital Kyiv and called on the public to be careful and follow curfew rules.

A report by Daily Mail on Tuesday said that Ulyanov was a top paratrooper, commander of the elite 98th Guards Airborne Division. He had retired but went to the current war commanding a regiment of mobilised motorised infantrymen from Tatarstan.

Ulyanov’s death means that the Russian President, Vladimir Putin has lost at least 10 such senior commanders since his troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Fuel scarcity will ease off next week, Kyari assures Nigerians

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, has assured Nigerians that the lingering fuel scarcity will ease off next week.

Kyari said this in a video clip shown on Channels Television on Tuesday evening.

He however said he could not assure that the queues at the fuel stations would disappear, but added that there would be significant improvement in the next one week.

