Today’s Headlines: Police Take Over APC Secretariat;Troops Destroy Massive Illegal Refinery in Delta

Police take over APC Secretariat

Approximately 100 police personnel have taken control of the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the scheduled swearing-in of new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at 1pm today.

Meanwhile, protesters have gathered at the party secretariat to demonstrate against some newly elected NWC members.

The police have set up barricades on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, where the party secretariat is situated, causing disruption to motorist traffic.

The announcement of the new NWC members on Wednesday has led to dissatisfaction within the party.

The ruling party revealed Duro Meseko (Kogi State) as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary (North Central Zone), replacing Yakubu Ajaka. Similarly, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi State) assumed the role of Zonal Organizing Secretary (North Central).

The announcement resulted in the defeat of Yahaya Bello, the candidate for Governor of Kogi State, by James Faleke for the position of Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

In light of this situation, Bello arrived at the secretariat early on Thursday, further escalating tensions.

Additionally, the party designated Mary Alile Idele from Edo State as the National Women Leader (South South Zone). Idele was supported by Adams Oshiomhole, rather than Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo, the candidate endorsed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Beta Edu.

In Abia State, it is alleged that candidates recommended by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and State Chairman, Ikechi Emenike, both lost to the candidate backed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Troops Destroy Massive Illegal Refinery in Delta

Troops of the 6 Division Nigerian Army have destroyed 8 active ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Delta state.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the Illegal refining site was destroyed in line with extant guidelines of tion Delta Safe.

While noting that the oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops, Nwachukwu said the investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

He said, “On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti-oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Delta state.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.

“Nigerian Army will continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in South South Nigeria”, he said.

Tinubu Will Allocate Money for Quality Roads – Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will allocate funds for the construction of quality roads across the country.

Umahi spoke on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

The former Ebonyi State governor admitted that the major challenge in road development is the issue of construction cost.

“We are looking at all these things. How do we cut down costs? Because the primary issue is also the cost of construction.

“I am telling them your profit, I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the government – the President will give out the money,” Umahi said.

Umahi Knocks Contractors Over Poor Road Quality

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of work carried out on the Abuja-Lokoja road during a meeting with contractors in Abuja on Wednesday. He lamented the substandard work observed during his inspections at sites, including the Abuja-Lokoja Road and Lokoja-Benin Road. Umahi also issued a warning that he would revoke the job certificates of contractors who abandoned their sites in any part of the country.

Umahi expressed his disappointment, stating, “I have inspected about eight projects on the Abuja-Lokoja roads and was disappointed with what I saw. How can you collect money to do something and you didn’t do it right? Do you people fear God at all? We must do work for the people instead of ours.

“This last time there was a flood overflow here, they stayed over one week. You know, from my assessment, suppose there is a medical emergency, food supply, petroleum supply, and I think it was causing a food shortage in Abuja.

He continued, “So, we should have been able to design this and then use a ramp to raise it in the first place. Believing that tomorrow we will do it. And so, the contractor will not work on this section of the road apart from the bridge that way.

Umahi also emphasized the President’s mandate to enhance road infrastructure in Nigeria. He stated that no one will be exempt from ensuring that Nigerian roads are in suitable condition for travel. Umahi urged contractors to adopt concrete pavement technology for constructing roads in Nigeria, as he believes it provides durability for the nation’s roads.

