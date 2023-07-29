Today’s Headlines: Police confirm release of kidnapped native Dr in Anambra; NNPP Dissolves Seven States Executives

Police confirm release of kidnapped native doctor in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the release of a popular native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, by his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed Nwangwu’s release on Saturday.

Ikenga noted that the popular native doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the native doctor was kidnapped about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to Ikenga, the abductors have contacted with friends and relatives and are demanding millions, in the neighbourhood of N300 million.

“I also have information that they have not paid. I also have information that he has been released by his abductors and we are making efforts to get information behind what happened”, he said.

NNPP Dissolves Seven States Executives

The national leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday wielded the big stick, and dissolved the working committee of its executives in seven states.

The action followed the report of a committee set up to investigate alleged anti party activities of party excos in nine states, during the 2023 elections.

The party, while vowing to reposition itself as the fastest growing political party in Nigeria, also constituted a five-man caretaker committee to manage affairs in states where its central working committees were sacked.

Arising from its NWC meeting led by Engineer Abba Kawu (NWC), the opposition party further revealed that the seven-man disciplinary committee shall continue on its mandate forthwith.

This is as it explained the suspension of the Enugu governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, as well as its Senatorial candidate for Enugu North, Prof Onyeka A. Onyeka, over “gross anti party activities.”

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, in a chat with journalists at the party headquarters in Abuja, further revealed that the “National Working Committee decided to step down action” on disolving the Oyo and Imo States excos until the gubernatorial and local government elections in these states are conducted.

2023 WWC: Kalu Hails Super Falcons Over Victory Against Australia

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Benjamin Kalu has hailed the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their victory against Australia in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

The Super Falcons on Thursday defeated Australia 3-2 at the Brisbane Stadium. They beat their opponent to record their first win in the competition.

Speaking shortly after he received the good news while presiding over Thursday’s plenary, Kalu urged the Super Falcons to sustain the tempo, praying that they will bring back the trophy.

The Deputy Speaker said, “It’s a happy day for Nigeria. We are out there especially our ladies, we must encourage them the more. Nothing unites us like sports. We appreciate our women out there who are working to bring back the trophy. We are with you, we are praying for you and hopefully you will bring back the trophy and we will be here to celebrate. Thank you and keep up the good job.”

Committees: Lawmakers dismiss rumoured rancour

Following composition of the 10th House of Representatives standing committees by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on July 27, a group of lawmakers have dismissed rumoured rancour among members.

The group numbering six lawmakers including the Deputy Chief of Staff to the speaker, Mr Chamberlain Dunkwu, dispelled the rumour at a joint press conference in Abuja.

Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Spokesperson for the group, said the composition was fair, adding that the speaker put the interest of members above personal or pecuniary interest.

He said that the speaker exhibited justice and fairness, adding that all interest groups in the House were satisfied because they saw the composition as being done without any external influence.

According to him, “Abbas has started living up to our expectations, so majority of members of the 10th Assembly are commending his leadership style.”

He said that the speaker and the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, considered the interest of members in decision making, adding that this was seen in the composition of principal officers and chairmanship of the standing committees.

He said that the parliament was more united than ever, adding that the standing committee membership cut across different interests including those who contested the speakership with Abbas.

According to him, there is no winner and no vanquished, because most of his challengers in the race were given relevant committee chairmanship positions.

