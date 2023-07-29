Today’s Headlines: Police Arrest Six Robbery Suspects In Osun, Buni Cries Out Over Floods, Desert Encroachment

Police Arrest Six Robbery Suspects In Osun.

According to Daily Trust, The Osun State Police Command has arrested six robbery suspects along the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, said upon receiving a distress call that armed robbers were robbing motorists on the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the night, policemen at Osun Division Police Headquarters engaged the robbers in gun duel.

He said, “The policemen eventually overpowered the armed robbers and arrested some of them while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

At the police headquarters in Osogbo, where they were paraded, one of the suspects said the struggle to feed and survive forced him to join the robbery gang.

Buni Cries Out Over Floods, Desert Encroachment.

According to Daily Trust, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has expressed worry over the effect of climate change, saying the state is facing the twin challenges of desert encroachment and floods.

Buni expressed this when he received a courtesy call from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Team led by the Head of the North-East Sub-Office, Mr. Moncef Kartas, at Government House in Damaturu.

He said desert encroachment and floods are the major areas of concern to the government of Yobe state, saying the state is losing a sizeable part of its land to the disaster and also recording huge losses to yearly floods.

Daily Trust Saturday learned that some LGAs in Yobe North are battling with sand dunes that have covered farmlands and houses in some villages, rendering many people homeless while leaving many others in abject poverty as a result of sandstorms that have continually ravaged farmlands and killed livestock.

The governor called on UNDP to partner with Yobe so as to look into these two natural disasters with a view to exploring avenues of checking these threats to safeguard the people and their means of livelihood.

NASS Reconsiders Peace Corps, Defense Bills.

According to Daily Trust, The National Assembly has commenced the recommittal process of bills passed by the 9th Assembly which were neither assented to nor rejected by former President Muhammadu Buhari before the expiration of the last Assembly.

Available records from the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly show that bills that fall into this category were 44, one of which is the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill which was earlier transmitted to former President Muhammadu Buhari in April this year but was among those not assented to, before leaving office on May 29.

The Peace Corps Bill, which was supported by majority of the federal lawmakers of the 9th National Assembly, was retransmitted to President Bola Tinubu for his assent on June 8, 2023 a letter by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambawal.

It, however, became statute-barred for presidential assent on June 13, 2023 when the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated since it was passed by the 9th Assembly.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that moves are being made at both chambers to reconsider, pass and transmit the bill for assent by President Bola Tinubu.

