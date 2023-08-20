Today’s Headlines: Police arrest more suspects for booing Kano emir; 32% Nigerian employees, others vulnerable to scams’

Police arrest more suspects for booing Kano emir

The Kano State police command said on Saturday that it had arrested three more persons who allegedly chanted provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, causing breach of peace in the state.

This brings the total number of persons arrested in connection with the booing to nine, as six suspects had earlier been arrested.

According to the Agency of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, disclosed the latest arrest in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

He said the investigation, supported by the use of technical equipment, so far led to the arrest of additional three suspects.

He listed the suspects as Abdulrazak Usman Sarki, 36, of Disu Quarters, Gwale LGA; Fatihu Muktar Faruk, 35, of Emir’s Palace Kano and Usman Baba Attah, 25, of Kabara Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA.

Gumel explained that the suspects constituted public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu in the Municipal LGA.

He said the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering by chanting provocative slogans against the emir, who attended the ceremony.

According to him, the suspects chanted slogans such as ‘New governor, new emir’, and that they insisted that Governor Abba Yusuf should remove Bayero and install a new one since there is a new government in power.

The commissioner warned that the traditional institution must be respected.

32% Nigerian employees, others vulnerable to scams’

More than one in three corporate employees in Africa are vulnerable to phishing attacks and social engineering scams.

This was disclosed in KnowBe4’s ‘2023 Phishing by industry benchmarking report for Africa’.

It stated that generally, 33.2 per cent of global employees were likely to fall for phishing attacks or fraudulent requests.

According to the report, Africa’s average was 32.8 per cent, slightly better than the global average and much better than South America, where the average was 41.1 per cent. Asia had the lowest rate of phishing at 30 per cent.

It stated that the report was based on data from over 12.5 million users across 35,681 organisations in 19 different industries.

In Africa, the report said, 412 organisations from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Botswana participated in the phishing simulation tests, with a total of 337,937 emails sent.

UNICAL dean, Adamawa REC under probe for misconduct – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.

The NBA also filed petitions against the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, and a young lawyer in Aba, Ifunanya Grant.

While Yunusa-Ari was petitioned over his role in illegally declaring the result of the supplementary 2023 governorship election in Adamawa State as votes were still being counted, the complaints against Miss Grant centred on her social media notoriety of posting pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking marijuana.

A statement issued on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, indicated that the decision was reached by the National Executive Committee of the NBA during its recent monthly meeting presided over by its President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) and attended by all national officers of the NBA.

We survived diseases, escaped death in Niger, Russia – Trafficked Nigerian girls

Looking exhausted and pale Jenny (not real name) gradually lowered herself into a worn-out chair by the entrance to her one-room apartment, before going on to narrate details of a harrowing journey as a trafficked person.

The Architecture graduate from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology is still traumatised after being sexually abused and tortured on her way to Europe, to accept a ‘juicy’ job offer that turned out to be a snare and a scam.

The mother of one, who agreed to speak with PUNCH Healthwise, only if her identity would be shielded to avoid stigmatisation, revealed that she was tricked into travelling in 2021 for a job in France, but ended up being forced into prostitution, alongside two of her cousins, in Agadez, Niger Republic.

