Today’s Headlines: Police Arrest APC Chairman, 25 Others In Ebonyi, buhari Joins Tinubu In Bauchi

Police Arrest APC Chairman, 25 Other Suspects In Ebonyi

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, has arrested no fewer than 26 suspects over the recent killings and arson that took place in Ekoli Edda Community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Among those arrested was the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and a former chairman of the Afikpo South LGA and Federal House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South Constituency in the 2023 general election, Eni Chima, Punch reports.

(Photo credit: Google)

buhari Joins Tinubu In Bauchi

Photo credit: the cable

President Muhammadu buhari, on Monday, attended the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state.

Bola Tinubu, the party’s flag-bearer, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, were at the rally held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium in the state.

Suspected Islamists Kill 23 In DR Congo Attack

Photo credit: channels television

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces fighters have killed at least 23 people in eastern DR Congo, local officials said Monday, in the latest violence in the turbulent region claimed by the Islamic State group.

The attack occurred overnight on Sunday in the village of Makugwe, in the Beni area of North Kivu province, said local civil society figure Roger Wangeve, who put the death toll at 24.

buhari Inaugurates Lekki Deep Sea Port

Photo credit: channels television

President Muhammadu buhari on Monday inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, and Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited all located in Lagos State.

The projects are part of a series of facilities being commissioned by buhari during a two-day visit to the state.

CBN Meets With Nigerian Youths Scheme, NYSC

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced its proposed partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the use of the internet money popularly known as e-Naira for corps members.

The CBN’s request for the partnership was made known in a statement by the NYSC’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Monday in which the country’s apex bank said that the electronic platform would offer its users the ease of payments at no risk.

Content created and supplied by: Able-gist

News )

